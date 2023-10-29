Spray frozen burger patties with a drizzle of hot sauce before cooking them

Hamburger with fries and sauce – EclipseNet/Shutterstock

Frozen burger patties have long been a staple item in the freezer for many cooks, providing a quick and convenient option for a hearty meal. But let’s face it, sometimes they can be a bit bland and lack the juice and flavor that a freshly made burger brings to the table. However, a simple trick to enhance the flavor of your frozen patties is to give them a generous drizzle of hot sauce before cooking.

The reason it works so wonderfully is because of the vibrant flavor and spiciness it contains. They are usually made with chillies and various spices which have the ability to enhance the natural flavor of the meat. The spiciness of the sauce will not only add heat but will also serve to enhance the overall flavor. Depending on the version you choose, you can customize the level of spiciness to your liking, making the burger as mild or spicy as you like.

This ultimately works because when you add hot sauce to the patties before frying them, the fat is able to interact with the spices and distribute the flavor more evenly as they cook.

Tips for Cooking Your Spicy Frozen Patties

Cooking frozen burger patties on the grill – Kirill Ryzov/Shutterstock

If cooked correctly, cooking your hot sauce patties can be an enjoyable culinary experience with a delicious finished dish. Start by preheating your grill or stovetop to medium-high heat. If you’re using a grill, make sure it’s well oiled to prevent sticking. On the stovetop, a non-stick pan or cast iron skillet with a little oil is your best option. Top frozen burger patties with a few drops of hot sauce and let them cook evenly without burning, then flip them when you see juices running out of the top.

Let the patties rest for a few minutes, allowing the sauce to soak into the meat. When cooking, avoid the temptation to press the patties, as this can rob them of their juicy moisture. Cook each side until the internal temperature reaches 160°F, making sure the burgers are fully cooked but still retain their juiciness.

Once your burgers are ready, toss them with complementary toppings that will help balance the heat and enhance the flavor. Ingredients like fresh lettuce, tomatoes and creamy sauces or cheese can add a cooling effect, making each bite a delightful blend of spicy and refreshing flavours. Ultimately, choosing a soft, slightly toasted bun will provide the perfect medium for your spicy burger, resulting in a delicious and satisfying meal.

