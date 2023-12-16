Account

Whenever cryptocurrencies and NFTs make mainstream headlines, it’s usually for one of two reasons: either someone made millions from them, or lost millions because of them.

The crypto space has been compared to the Wild West by many. This is a gray area that laws are still trying to resolve. After all, there is an incredible amount of volatility and a shocking lack of safety net.

That being said, investors can (and should) still exercise caution when attempting to enter this sector. The term ‘Do Your Own Research’ (DYOR) can often be seen floating around in crypto communities. Here’s what’s included.

New investors are often attracted to cryptocurrencies by the promise of making quick money. They fail to research projects and make it seem as if every meme coin is destined for the moon.

This is far away from reality. A report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis revealed that US$14 billion worth of cryptocurrencies were lost to scams in 2021 alone.

For all its potential, the crypto space is a perfect breeding ground for theft and fraud.

Many people are duped by the inflated prices of NFTs along with the ever-increasing “pump and dump” scams seen in the release of new coins, leaving unsuspecting victims eager to invest on a ‘very good’ opportunity. Become. stay. Phishing also remains a major headache and will continue to target all users.

Pump-and-dump schemes encourage investors to purchase cryptocurrencies based on false promises. As the price rises, founders sell their stake and break contacts, leaving investors with worthless tokens.

In the NFT sector, scammers can attract fake attention by purchasing NFTs from their own collections. Careless investors may mistake these purchases for legitimate sales and buy into the ‘hype’. Ultimately, the scammers ‘pulled the curtain’ and abandoned ship.

Phishing often occurs through fake websites that are capable of draining crypto wallets. These websites are made to look exactly like popular crypto exchanges and NFT marketplaces. They may also share the same URL.

However, once a user connects his wallet, he will soon find that all his money has been withdrawn.

Given the prevalence of phishing attacks, storing all of your crypto assets in one wallet is not a wise idea.

It is advisable to spread digital funds across platforms and wallets if large sums are at stake to reduce the risk of potential illegal activity.

He further added that it is generally more secure to store crypto on a decentralized wallet than on a crypto exchange.

When using a decentralized wallet like MetaMask, a user’s private key is stored only on their own browser. A hardware wallet goes one step further and keeps this data completely offline.

On the other hand, crypto exchanges store private keys on their respective servers.

Furthermore, since crypto exchanges often hold large amounts of crypto at any one time, they become an attractive target for hackers.

That being said, storing crypto on a decentralized wallet makes it more difficult to trade because the assets need to be sent to an exchange first.

“Also, being in charge of your own safety is very risky, so education and awareness is important. Human error can have devastating consequences,” says Moore.

Over the years, we have been forced to abandon ‘Terms and Conditions’ documents. When it comes to traditional products and services, there is a certain level of protection that is guaranteed by existing laws and regulations.

This is not the freedom given to people in the crypto sector. The responsibility for researching and evaluating the validity of a crypto asset rests solely on the investor.

From the moment a user creates a crypto wallet, they need to be aware of what they are doing. Popular wallets like MetaMask and Fantom come with a seed phrase – an assortment of 12 to 24 words – that works as a password.

This phrase is the only way to access the wallet. There is no multi-factor authentication or wallet recovery customer support. If the phrase is shared with someone else, they can instantly access the contents of the wallet. Furthermore, there is usually no way to get the stolen money back.

Once cryptocurrencies are stolen, they are rarely recovered by authorities. This is because cryptocurrencies are generally not regulated in the first place. We have seen criminal hackers returning large amounts of digital funds, but such situations are extremely rare and the funds are often considered worthless once they are stolen.

When it comes to crypto and NFT projects, users should consider factors such as the whitepaper, the project’s website, its social media channels, and the background of the founders. These can help decide whether a project is legitimate or not.

Since a lot of newcomers are coming into the crypto world and have no real idea of ​​what they are doing, we wanted to share some red flags to look for in BSC when you find a new “meme coin”. Which you can use. Can help us protect ourselves. Becoming a victim of a scam.

Red flags can often take the form of an unclear roadmap or poorly written copy. Scammers may copy keywords from other projects and promise trending utilities like staking and games to earn money.

Asking questions in a project’s Discord group is important for locating information that is not available. For example, developing a game is a big job. What kind of experience do the founders have in the field? Have they set any timeline for the launch?

A fake social media following is another easily identified red flag. The community is the driving force of many crypto projects, and it is important to find out if the supporters are actually real people. If a project’s Twitter account has thousands of followers but only gets a few likes per post, it’s best to proceed with caution.

There are other factors that should be considered depending on the individual’s risk tolerance. For example, whether the founders of a project have disclosed their identity or not.

A project with anonymous founders is not necessarily a scam, given that anonymity is common in the crypto sector. However, a project that has been audited or whose founders are known is more likely to be legitimate.

“Taking small steps will help build your confidence in the new digital asset world,” says Moore. “It comes down to education and doing due diligence. Investors should ensure that they protect themselves and remain constantly aware of scams used by fraudsters.

For traditional consumers, requiring all this research may serve as a deterrent. This is where the rules apply. As governments work to incorporate crypto into their legal frameworks, the environment will become more secure and less inconvenient.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently announced a framework for equitable sharing of losses from scams. This framework will share responsibility between financial institutions and consumers.

In my opinion, the framework will be expanded to cover any type of financial loss (crypto or otherwise) arising due to cyber attacks.

Banks currently hold money as custodians for their end customers and we see the same with cryptocurrency service providers. Any provider holding currency/valuables will be the target, and therefore, should be governed by the same framework.

In theory, such a framework would encourage crypto exchanges to follow a rigorous vetting process when listing crypto assets. If any crypto asset is proven to be a scam or fraud, exchanges will be held liable to some extent and investors will not face full losses.

Biyani believes that more security measures will be taken in the future to protect crypto investors.

“The core cybersecurity principles of Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA) will guide us on the necessary security measures. Some key examples would be default multi-factor authentication for all users, Continuous Authorization Risk and Trust Assessment (CARTA), and device profiling.

