Spotlight: Multimedia artist Skygolpe breaks down the boundaries between digital and physical art in a new solo show artnet news

Gallery Network

Skygolpe’s recent work will be on display in Dubai this month.

skygolpay, PX8371S (Paint on Pixel) (2023). Courtesy the artist.

What you need to know: Opening on November 15, 2023, multimedia artist Skygolpe will be the subject of a solo exhibition titled “Third Dimension” at The Foundry in Dubai. Produced by Valuart and curated by Giuseppe Moscatello, the show will be on view through January 7, 2024, and will include a series of recent works from his first series of physical canvases, “Paint on Pixel,” which first premiered at Christie’s New York Was. , along with a new AI photographic series and other digital works of the artist’s oeuvre.

Moscatello said, “The artist’s silhouettes reflect a fragmented perspective of identity, expressed through a contemporary interpretation of pop art.” He added, “His way of bridging the digital and physical realms reflects a balanced approach to the constantly evolving state of the art.”

About the artist: An early leader in the NFT and digital art field, Skygolpe is a self-taught artist who started out in the street art scene and now works across a variety of mediums including photography, painting, installation and digital art, constantly connected to the idea. Styles and boundaries in art are permeable rather than sealed. The “Paint on Pixel” series is a testament to Skygoalpay’s multimedia approach. “Each brushstroke on the canvas blends with pixels, reflecting a world where the physical and the digital co-exist. Painting is not defined by the technique with which it is created, but by the vision with which it is created. Leveraging elements of technology, traditional media and philosophy, Skygolpe continues to expand the ideas and possibilities of art making in the 21st century.

Why we love it: The “Paint on Pixel” series marked a revolutionary development in the artist’s practice, as it was a departure from the digital world of NFTs, to which he first attracted widespread attention, and other recent creative lines of investigation in Skygolpe’s work. Was compared with. The show will illustrate the experimental and boundary-pushing nature of his practice. In combination with his new AI photographic works, whether a viewer comes primarily from the world of digital art or traditional art, within the show one can trace the direction of Skygolpe’s creative investigations, and understand how he These could – and perhaps should – be seen as complimentary rather than oppositional as many have assumed. Crafted with Moscatello’s expert eye, “Third Dimension” promises to be a watershed moment in the artist’s career.

See the featured works below.

“Skygolpe: The Third Dimension” will be on view at The Foundry, Dubai from November 15 to January 7, 2024. For more information, email [email protected].

Follow Artnet News on Facebook:

Want to stay ahead in the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get breaking news, eye-opening interviews, and trenchant criticism that drives the conversation.

Source: news.artnet.com