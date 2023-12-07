Spotify's layoffs show that for many companies a debt-market time bomb is waiting in the wings.

Spotify cut 1,500 jobs on Monday, or about 17% of its workforce.

CEO Daniel Ek pointed to higher loan-refinancing costs as a factor driving the layoffs.

This is reminiscent of a debt-market time bomb for many companies with interest rates rising in recent years.

Spotify is ending 2023 by cutting 1,500 jobs, or about 17% of its total workforce.

“Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive,” CEO Daniel Ek said in a memo sent to employees on Monday. “Spotify is no exception to these realities.”

One reference to the decline in growth reflects corporate world’s well-founded fears that there will be a recession in 2024, even though the US gross domestic product (GDP) expanded more rapidly than expected this year, defying Wall Street’s gloomy forecasts. Has been rejected. -Expected rate.

His comments on rising capital costs highlight a different issue – and should serve as a reminder of the debt-market time bomb that could wreak havoc in the corporate sector in the years to come.

Spotify’s debt

Later in his letter to employees, one discussed the debt taken out by Spotify in February 2021. The streaming giant raised $1.3 billion in capital by offering exchangeable notes due in 2026.

“In 2020 and 2021, we took advantage of the opportunity presented by low-cost capital and made significant investments in team expansion, content enhancements, marketing and new verticals,” he said. “These investments generally paid off, contributing to Spotify’s increased output and the platform’s strong growth last year.”

“However, we now find ourselves in a completely different environment,” one said. “And despite our efforts to reduce costs last year, our cost structure is still far from where we need to be.”

In other words, when Spotify raised that loan it was taking advantage of historically low borrowing costs, with the Federal Reserve cutting benchmark interest rates to near zero to support the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Did.

Nearly three years later, the company is facing different circumstances, with the Fed raising rates to about 5.5% to head off hyperinflation.

So one factor driving Spotify’s layoffs is the need to cut costs as part of an effort to raise $1.3 billion in cash to pay its creditors. If he can’t get that money, it will be much more expensive for him to refinance.

bankruptcy and default

Spotify isn’t the only company that looks like it could be hurt by the Fed’s crackdown.

According to data from S&P Global, 561 US companies had filed for bankruptcy in 2023 by the end of October. The only year on record where more companies failed in the first 10 months was 2020, when global lockdowns triggered stock-market declines and pulled the world economy into recession.

Meanwhile, 127 companies failed to repay their debt by the end of October, 13% more than the five-year average, according to a separate report by S&P Global.

There’s no suggestion yet that Spotify needs to worry about bankruptcy or default. Its shares rose about 7% on Monday, a sign that Wall Street has approved One’s aggressive layoffs.

But the streaming giant’s latest move should serve as a reminder that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes could leave a large portion of corporate America nervous about debt.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com