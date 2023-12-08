Spotify's CFO is out, days after massive layoffs

Of all the layoffs happening at Spotify this week, this one is the biggest. Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel, who has managed the company’s balance sheet since 2020 as it expanded into podcasting and audiobooks, is leaving the company at the end of March 2024.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said the decision was made because Vogel did not have the experience needed to help the company expand and meet market expectations. The company is starting the search for a successor.

“Spotify has undertaken an evolution over the past two years to bring our spend in line with market expectations, as well as to fund the important growth opportunities we continue to identify. I’ve talked a lot with Paul about the need to carefully balance these two objectives. Over time, we have come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences. As a result, we have decided to part ways, but I greatly appreciate the steady hand Paul has provided to support the expansion of our business during a global pandemic and unprecedented economic uncertainty,” a statement published Thursday evening said. said in a statement. Vogel did not issue any statement.

After testing investors’ patience with acquisitions and investments, Spotify is, for better or worse, focused on turning a profit. Most of its core podcasting operations have shut down, including the cancellation of two of its most iconic shows this week, weighty And stolen, About 1,500 people were laid off this week across product, advertising, marketing and content, 17 percent of its workforce.

Vogel is a longtime Spotify employee who joined the company in 2016 as head of FP&A, treasury and investor relations before being promoted to CFO in 2020. Prior to this, he was a managing director at Barclays and an SVP at AllianceBernstein.

Before the news broke Thursday, an SEC filing was posted that showed Vogel exercised 47,859 stock options on Tuesday and sold those shares at one of the highest prices Spotify has seen in two years. The sale was for $9.38 million. Vogel had exercised options and sold stock in March and September, but this sale was much larger than the other two. It is possible that the stock sale was scheduled in advance or was initiated based on the stock price. Spotify did not respond to a request for clarification on the stock sale.

