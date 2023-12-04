Spotify will cut more than 1,500 jobs in its third round of layoffs this year

Chief Executive Daniel Ek says the company must become ‘relentlessly resourceful’ – Toru Yamanaka/AFP

Spotify will cut more than 1,500 jobs after bosses said the company was hit by slow growth and high interest rates.

The music streaming service, which employs about 9,300 globally, will reduce its workforce by 17 percent.

Chief Executive Daniel Ek confirmed the layoffs in a statement on Monday morning.

“To put it bluntly, many smart, talented and hard-working people will be leaving us,” he said.

It marks the third round of redundancies at Spotify this year, as Mr Ek said costs were still too high despite efforts to make savings last year.

Spotify previously laid off about 600 employees in January, while in June it also cut 200 roles in its podcasting division.

In its third quarter results, the company swung into profit due to price increases in its streaming services and subscriber growth across all regions.

It is also estimated that monthly listeners will reach 601 million in the fourth quarter.

However, in Monday’s announcement, Mr. Ek said Spotify’s recent success was “linked to more resources.”

He said: “By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both.

“While we have done some work to mitigate this challenge and become more efficient in 2023, we still have some way to go before we can be productive and efficient.

“Today, we still have a lot of people dedicated to supporting work and even working around work, rather than contributing to opportunities that have real impact.

“Our key stakeholders – creators and consumers – need to be more people-focused. In two words, we must continue to be resourceful.”

He added: “Adopting this lean structure will also allow us to invest our profits more strategically in the business.”

