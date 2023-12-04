Spotify will cut 1,500 workers in its third layoff this year

Small statues are seen in front of the Spotify logo displayed in this illustration taken on February 11, 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Music streaming giant Spotify (SPOT.N) said on Monday it would lay off about 1,500 employees, or 17 of its workforce, to cut costs after laying off 600 employees in January. % will be removed from the job. , and 200 more in June.

After a round of job cuts by tech companies at the beginning of the year, some have begun reducing their workforce again, with announcements from companies ranging from Amazon to Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

In a letter to employees, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said the company hired more in 2020 and 2021 due to the lower cost of capital and that while its production has increased, much of it was tied to more resources.

The company swung to profit in the third quarter due to price increases on its streaming services and growth in subscribers across all regions, and the company estimates its monthly listenership will reach 601 million in the holiday quarter.

Even at the time, the company was focusing on efficiency to get the most from every dollar, one told Reuters.

On Monday, he said this size reduction would be felt given the recent positive earnings report and its performance.

“By most metrics, we were more productive but less efficient. We need to be both,” said one.

“We debated making smaller cuts through 2024 and 2025,” one said. “Nevertheless, considering the gap between our financial target state and our current operating costs, I decided that a substantial action to correct our costs is the best option to meet our objectives.”

