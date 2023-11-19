Spotify Stock (NYSE:SPOT): The Market Is Ignoring a Big Risk

Spotify Stock (NYSE:SPOT) is up 115% in the past year, yet the market is ignoring a major risk to the company’s investment case: a continued lack of meaningful profits with no clear signs of a turnaround. Despite being the preferred music-streaming platform with more than 570 million monthly active users, Spotify’s growth has paralleled increasing losses. This raises concerns about the sustainability of its business model and the stock’s valuation. As a result, I am bearish on the stock.

Wall Street is ignoring Spotify’s lack of profits

In my view, Wall Street appears to be ignoring Spotify’s lack of meaningful profits. Furthermore, there is a notable lack of a clear roadmap towards achieving sustainable profit margins. In fact, I would argue that Spotify’s business model is somewhat broken. On the one hand, Spotify’s innovative platform enriches the listeners’ experience and helps artists grow their audiences. On the other hand, narrow profit margins hinder a company’s ability to maximize shareholder value.

At the core of Spotify’s cost structure are the substantial royalties paid to artists and record labels, which are substantially reducing the company’s revenues and leaving behind meager gross profits. The company’s most recent Q3 results once again underlined this challenge, with Spotify’s gross profit margin reaching a modest 26.4%. While bulls may point to an improvement from last year’s 24.7%, the reality is that margins are still far from the levels needed for meaningful profit generation.

Obviously, when we take into account Spotify’s substantial expenses for R&D, marketing and administrative costs – amounting to a staggering €853 million in the most recent quarter – it becomes clear that these costs were a significant increase over the period. destroying almost all of the company’s gross profit of €885 million. , As a result, Spotify essentially broke even and recorded an operating profit of just €32 million in Q3. This translates to an ineffective operating profit margin of 1%, which could easily be eroded by any inflationary impact on expenditure.

moving again soft development only half the picture

One point often raised by optimistic Spotify enthusiasts to explain the recent surge in the stock is the apparent acceleration in the company’s monthly active user (MAU) growth. Still, this perspective appears to capture only part of the story, especially when considering that the increased pace of MAU additions has not translated into a commensurate increase in revenue acceleration. Let’s investigate.

In Q3, Spotify’s monthly active users (MAU) reached 574 million, registering a 26% increase year-over-year. Specifically, premium MAUs increased 16% to 226 million, while ad-supported MAUs increased 32% to 361 million. These growth figures compare to 20%, 13% and 24% respectively in the third quarter of 2022, clearly indicating that growth should have picked up again. However, revenue growth in Q3-2023 stood at 11%, significantly lower than last year’s revenue growth of 21%.

Premium subscriber growth increased by 16%, but revenue from premium subscriptions increased by only 10% due to a 6% decline in average revenue per user (ARPU). The company attributed the decline in ARPU to FX headwinds as well as tough product and market mix. Spotify also noted that these challenges were addressed by the price increase. Still, it makes me wonder whether these price increases generated a negative reaction from users (hence the “challenging product and market mix”). This may explain the higher growth in ad-supported accounts compared to the growth in premium accounts.

Examining Spotify’s ad-supported revenue paints an even less optimistic picture. While the company showed a resurgence in ad-supported MAUs), growth in ad-supported revenue slowed to 16% from 19% last year. Additionally, Spotify’s ad-supported gross margin stood at 8.3% in Q3. This suggests that Spotify is probably making a loss in the advertising sector, even taking into account all the other operating expenses associated with the advertising business, such as R&D and marketing.

evaluation means nothing

Based on Spotify’s continued challenges in achieving significant profit margins and the apparent slowdown in its revenue growth, I find the stock’s current valuation puzzling. This is especially true after Spotify’s long rally in recent months.

To start, Spotify’s EPS for the current year is expected to be negative, mainly due to significant losses in the first half of the year. But even when considering Wall Street’s forward estimates, valuations remain significantly inflated.

To elaborate, estimates indicate that Spotify is projected to report EPS of $1.26 in fiscal 2024, which implies a Forward P/E of approximately 139x. Despite any optimistic scenario in which earnings could grow rapidly, a possibility I find doubtful given the ongoing slowdown in revenues, I struggle to understand how this valuation multiple is justified in any way.

According to analysts, is SPOT stock worth buying?

Regarding Wall Street’s outlook on the stock, Spotify Technology has maintained a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and nine Holds assigned over the past three months. At $188.39, the average Spotify stock forecast suggests 7% upside potential.

If you are wondering which analyst you should follow to buy and sell SPOT stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year time frame) is Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI, with an average return of 32.79. % Is. Rating and 67% success rate.

takeaway

While Spotify’s stock has surged significantly, the market seems to ignore the important issue of sustained profitability. The company faces challenges arising from low profit margins, heavy royalties and huge operating costs, which make me doubt the viability of its business model.

Additionally, despite the uptick in MAUs, declining revenue growth and questionable pricing strategies contribute to the skepticism. Additionally, given the persistent obstacles to achieving substantial profits, the stock’s current forward valuation appears disproportionately high. With these concerns in mind, I believe a cautious approach to Spotify’s investment case is warranted. Therefore, I maintain a bearish stance on the stock.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com