Spotify royalty shake-up: how the streaming giant makes money

Changes to Spotify’s royalty model have sparked concerns that smaller artists could be left worse off under the streaming giant’s new compensation strategy.

Spotify has this week unveiled major changes to its royalty model, designed to ensure that the more than $40 billion (£32 billion) it makes each year reaches the people our platform enables. Designed for: Emerging and professional artists.

It told its artists that the ‘drains’ on its royalty pools have now reached breaking point’, unveiling new policies to ‘prevent artificial streaming…to better distribute smaller payments that reach artists’ Are not reaching… and those who are trying to run the system with noise should be restrained.

It said doing so would generate approximately $1 billion in revenue for ’emerging and professional artists over the next five years’.

The Stockholm-based company will make it harder for artists to earn money from the platform and instead distribute more money to major labels and artists.

How is Spotify dealing with the ‘drains’ on its royalty pool?

Music artists earn huge income through streaming platforms apart from live performances. Basically, the more often fans stream their work, the more money they make.

Starting next year, Spotify tracks will have to reach at least 1,000 streams in the last 12 months to generate recorded royalties.

The group will also charge labels and distributors a per-track fee when Spotify finds instances of ‘major’ artificial streaming, while it is increasing the minimum track length of ‘functional noise recordings’ to two minutes.

Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians’ Union, which represents the interests of 33,000 UK musicians, told This Is Money: ‘It is worrying that platforms are changing their model after negotiations with major labels.

‘Although this model claims to be “artist centric”, it will actually divert money from emerging artists towards major artists and of course the labels themselves.’

Pohl also expressed disappointment at the changes being made without any dialogue with artists or artists’ representative bodies.

He said: ‘We have been promised a working group convened by the government on remuneration of creators from music streaming, so this is the kind of proposal that should have been proposed there rather than imposed unilaterally.’

But not everyone agrees that the new royalty model hurts smaller artists…

Kristin Graziani, president of distribution platform Stem, disagrees that the new minimum streaming limit will put early-career artists at a disadvantage.

In a guest essay for the New York-based magazine Consequences, he argued that since 1000 streams per year equates to only $3 in earnings, the impact is minimal.

He added: ‘$3.00 is well below the threshold at which almost every distributor allows artists to transfer earnings to their bank accounts. In other words, this is money that artists are currently not getting in the first place.

‘Right now, artists don’t benefit from the millions of small payments that Spotify pays out for content that gets a few streams per month. It is the distributors who benefit from the hundreds of thousands of dollars earning interest in their bank accounts.’

How does Spotify make its money?

Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, primarily makes its money through its premium services as well as ad-supported services.

Its monthly active user base grew 26 percent in the third quarter to 574 million listeners, 2 million more than its guidance last month.

Spotify also made a profit of more than £28 million, the company’s first quarterly profit since 2021.

Subscribers grew 16 per cent year-on-year to 226 million, with total revenues up 11 per cent to almost £3 billion, also exceeding guidance.

This is despite it raising prices for the first time in the UK earlier this year.

The company said it would increase the charge for its premium service from £9.99 to £10.99 per month. This was followed by similar moves by rivals such as Apple Music.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, told This Is Money: ‘Spotify and streaming have single-handedly driven the renaissance of the global recorded music industry after its near-death experience a decade ago.

‘It has become an affordable essential service for music-loving Generation Z, which has led to a strong 16% percent recent growth in its paid premium service. This accounts for about 90 percent of its sales, and comes despite the economic recession and cost-of-living constraints and widespread subscription service fatigue.

‘Their podcast expansion has been an expensive affair, but the growth outlook remains strong, with overall listenership up 26 per cent, only 40 per cent subscribed to a premium service, and half the user base still only Is in US and UK.

How much do Spotify and rivals Apple and Amazon Music pay artists?

Like Spotify, rivals Apple Music and Amazon Music rely heavily on subscriptions to make profits.

While Spotify is clear that its model does not compensate artists on a per-stream basis, its compensation model is understood to work out to $0.003 to $0.005 per play.

This is significantly less than the $0.01 per stream that Apple Music revealed it would pay artists in 2020.

However, this value is also an average, the amount depends on the subscription plan and country or region.

Amazon Music also reportedly pays more than Spotify. The internet retail giant is rumored to pay artists between $0.004 and $0.007 per stream.

Compare the best investment account for you

