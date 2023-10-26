Spotify looks set to overhaul its royalty model next year

Spotify’s royalty model will be overhauled next year to give “working artists” a bigger cut. worldwide music business, Starting in the first quarter of 2024, Spotify will reportedly implement three changes to “combat three drains on the royalty pool.” First, a track must establish a minimum number of annual streams before it can begin generating royalties, which aims to monetize tracks that earn less than 5 cents per month.

Apparently, while these tracks make up a small percentage of the music on the platform – 99.5 percent of all monetized content will still be making money after this change – their royalties still cost Spotify millions of dollars per year. based on worldwide music business According to calculations, a track would have to generate 200 plays per year to be able to earn 5 cents. As the verge Note, the company is already being criticized for this particular change, as there are plenty of indie tracks that don’t reach that threshold. Smaller artists may see their already low earnings reduced so that popular artists can get paid more.

Meanwhile, another change coming to the platform will take advantage of its anti-fraud detection technology. If it detects illegal activity, such as the use of AI tools to stream tracks repeatedly and artificially increase their play counts, the company will impose financial penalties on its distributors. Spotify is hoping that by implementing a per-track penalty, it can deter people from committing streaming fraud in the long run. Of course, how effective this move is depends on the accuracy of the company’s fraud detection technology.

The third and final change to the service’s royalty model will affect creators of “non-musical noise content” such as white noise and binaural beats. At the moment, there are a lot of noise tracks on Spotify that are only 31 seconds long, uploaded that way because the platform pays for each play longer than half a minute. However, with the change reportedly coming, Spotify will require these noise tracks to meet a minimum time limit before they can generate royalties.

Although this move could potentially significantly cut into noisemakers’ earnings, Spotify originally wanted to take even more drastic measures. According to a previous report by Bloomberg, the company considered removing white noise content from its platform entirely and banning future uploads in this category, as doing so would increase its annual gross profit by $38 million. Spotify neither confirmed nor denied these changes – a spokesperson explained, “We have no news to share at this time.” worldwide music business , So we will have to wait for its official announcement to know if they are real and if so when they will be implemented.

Source: www.bing.com