Spotify cuts staff to move faster in AI — and Wall Street likes it cnn business

New York CNN –

Spotify made a name for itself in the audio-streaming business in late 2022 through its hyper-personalized user experience thanks to artificial intelligence and a team of 9,800 employees.

But after three rounds of layoffs in a year: 590 positions in January, 200 in June and 1,500 positions this week, Spotify’s investment in AI to boost margins for its podcasting and audiobook divisions looks like a complete change in strategy. , about which Wall Street seems confident. Can work.

“Spotify is leveraging AI on its platform, launching AI DJ, Simulating the traditional radio experience in 50 additional markets and introducing AI voice translation for podcasts,” Justin Patterson, equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, said in a research note. “With audiobooks available to premium subscribers, we believe Spotify has many opportunities to drive engagement and ultimately stronger monetization.”

Shares of parent company Spotify Technology SA are up more than 30% and even more in the last six months 135% year to date.

The company has joined other tech companies in layoffs due to reduced demand during the pandemic. It also has to recoup the more than $1 billion it spent on podcasting, much of which was spent on deals with celebrities to create podcasts that were never completed and acquiring podcast studios. Later it was discontinued.

“Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities,” Ek wrote in a letter to employees posted on the company’s website.

In November, Spotify unveiled a partnership with Google Cloud to expand how the platform recommends audiobooks and podcasts through the use of Google Cloud. Language Model, Vertex AI Search.

Large language models like ChatGPT are computer programs trained on large sets of data that can recite human-like text and information back to users based on what the program “knows.”

Spotify introduced an “AI DJ” in February and began using OpenAI’s “Whisper” voice translation tool to translate select episodes of English podcasts into Spanish, French, and German.

A representative for Spotify said in an email to CNN that the company plans to expand the technology in the future to respond to creator and audience feedback. He also pointed to some comments made by Ek during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, where the word “efficiency” was used more than 20 times.

“The primary way you should think about these (AI) initiatives, (is that it creates more engagement) and more engagement means we reduce churn,” he said during Spotify’s October earnings call. ” “Greater engagement also means we create more value for consumers. And that price-to-value ratio is what allows us to raise prices as we did with great success last quarter.”

In a research note, JPMorgan managing director and internet analyst Douglas Anmuth said that along with investments in advertising by artists, investments in podcasts have the potential to increase engagement in the long term.

Spotify has been hyper-personalizing its experience for users for nearly a decade. It was able to add that personal touch after it acquired music analytics firm, The Echo Nest Corp. in 2014 to combine machine learning and natural language processing.

Spotify’s technology creates a database of songs and artists recognizing music linking pitch and tempo and the performers’ actions within a shared Cultural context.

Metadata like release date and metrics like volume, duration, and how likely someone is to dance to a song Determine which songs best suit the user’s interests.

From here, playlists like “Daily Mix” and “Discover Weekly” are born. So-called time capsules and “on repeat” playlists collect a user’s most listened to songs, so users can either stay connected to what they’re already listening to or revisit songs they haven’t heard in a while.

In an email to CNN, Anil Jain, global managing director of strategic consumer industries at Google Cloud, said its Vertex AI Search allows media and entertainment companies to build content search capabilities across video, audio, images and text. Jain did not comment on any details about the deal with Spotify.

Vertex AI Search considers multiple factors when recommending content to users such as real-time user behavior, content similarity, and content related to what users are searching for.

Challenges and Opportunities

Reece Hayden, senior analyst at ABI Research, expressed confidence that larger language models (LLMs) could work to increase engagement on Spotify’s platform.

“Larger language models can enhance personalization, improve recommendations, and ensure that recommendations are based on the user’s interests by understanding the entire text/video rather than using keywords/metadata,” he said in an email to CNN. More reflective.”

He said that unlike “basic predictive models” that rely on keywords/metadata, LLM It can understand and interpret podcasts to see whether they match the user’s interests and gain a deeper understanding of user preferences by analyzing all user data to determine their preferences.

But it comes at a cost.

“Running LLMs to understand all podcasts/audiobooks is resource intensive and may add limited value compared to basic predictive models… LLMs bring additional data privacy and cost/resource challenges that will be significant,” he said.

He expressed confidence in Whisper to help translate the podcast, but acknowledged that mistakes could occur in the form of flipped sentences or phrases as the generative AI learns.

“Given the availability of data points, various language translation models like Whisper will rapidly improve, ensuring higher levels of accuracy,” he said. “The downside of Whisper is that its core competency is translation from other languages ​​into English…Most podcasts are recorded in English and so it cannot be implemented effectively across the board.”

