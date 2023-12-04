Spotify cuts 1,500 jobs as tech industry bloodbath continues

Spotify will cut almost a fifth of its workforce as the jobs crisis in the tech industry continues.

The music streaming giant has said it will cut around 1,500 employees – or about 17 percent of its workforce – as it struggles to cut costs.

This is the third set of layoffs announced by the group so far this year.

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said he made the ‘difficult’ decision as growth has slowed ‘dramatically’.

The Swedish company has suffered losses in an era of high interest rates and falling costs of living that have forced households to rein in spending.

Streaming sensation: Last week singer Taylor Swift was crowned the most-listened-to artist globally on Spotify

Spotify took advantage of cheap borrowing during the pandemic when central bankers cut interest rates in response to Covid.

But one said, ‘Now we find ourselves in a completely different environment. Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive.

Spotify is no exception to these realities.’ This update is in contrast to Spotify’s recent results.

The group made a profit of £55.7 million for the three months to September – its first quarterly profit for more than a year – as it took advantage of recent price rises for customers.

And even one acknowledged that job cuts ‘will feel surprisingly large’ for many people against this backdrop.

The company – which has around 9,000 employees globally and just under 1,000 in the UK – has traditionally struggled to turn a profit due to rising content costs, an advertising slowdown and intense competition.

Spotify cut its workforce by about 6 percent in January and cut 200 podcast jobs in June. It is not alone.

Silicon Valley’s biggest names have also cut their workforce this year, with mass layoffs at Amazon, Facebook owner Meta and Google.

Dan Ives, technology analyst at wealth manager Wedbush, said: ‘Spotify needs to address the problem as subscriber growth remains challenging and its big expensive bet on podcasts has been weak.’

One has previously admitted the company made mistakes while spending more than £1 billion into podcasting, including investing heavily in Harry and Meghan’s series Archetypes.

And its music offering remains its bread and butter, proving attractive to artists as well.

Last week singer Taylor Swift was crowned the most listened to artist globally on Spotify.

It is estimated that he is set to earn over $100 million in 2023 from Spotify streams alone

