Spotify CFO also ousted after laying off 17% of its staff

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. Brian Bader via Getty Images

It’s been a tumultuous week for music-streaming giant Spotify.

The company said Thursday that CFO Paul Vogel will step down in March 2024.

Vogel’s sudden departure comes just days after Spotify laid off 17% of its workforce.

Spotify announced the imminent departure of its CFO Paul Vogel on Thursday, just days after laying off 17% of its workforce.

Vogel is scheduled to leave Spotify on March 31, 2024, the company said in a statement. He was appointed CFO in January 2020.

“Spotify has undertaken an evolution over the past two years to bring its spending in line with market expectations, as well as to finance important growth opportunities,” CEO Daniel Ek said in the statement.

“I’ve talked a lot with Paul about the need to carefully balance both of these objectives. Over time, we’ve come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a different mix of experiences.” Also requires a CFO,” one added. ,

According to the statement, Ben Kung, now Spotify’s vice president of financial planning and analytics, will take on expanded responsibilities during this period of transition. It said the company has begun an external search for Vogel’s replacement.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the music-streaming giant. Spotify said in a blog post on Monday that it was laying off about 17% of its workforce.

One said in a blog post that the decision to lay off staff was due to the difficult economic environment.

One wrote, “Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities.”

One said, “Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even work-arounds rather than contributing to opportunities that have real impact.” He said the company needed to become “relentlessly resourceful.”

The job cuts caused Spotify shares to rise sharply and Vogel opted to sell about $9.4 million worth of stock on Tuesday, according to an SEC filing. The share price has soared nearly 140% this year, valuing the company at $38 billion.

Monday’s announcement marks the third time Spotify has cut jobs this year. In January, it laid off about 600 employees and laid off another 200 in June.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside normal business hours.

