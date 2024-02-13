daniel one is a billionaire and CEO of one of the world’s most famous companies – but says he still feels “inadequate every day”.

The Spotify chief made this comment on Norges Bank Investment Management’s podcast “in good company” Last month.

When the music streaming giant’s founder was asked if he was happy, one replied: “I still feel inadequate every day and I still feel like crap when I’ve messed something up – even How I prepare something two minutes ago, ‘Ahh I should’ve done a better job”

He adds: “I think about things that way all the time. I constantly see problems as much as I see opportunities in front of me, and I feel impatient that I should do so.

One, which Forbes estimates Worthy Nearly $4 billion, says he tries to overcome that feeling at work by surrounding himself with people he can joke with and learn from.

“I send them weird memes that they don’t understand half the time, and send me weird question marks, but it’s the way we move on with things and it makes me happy,” he says. ”

A CEO has often been uncharacteristically candid about his self-doubt. one in linkedin post Six months ago, he wrote that “Like many others, I struggle with wanting to be liked.”

He said he has George Bernard Shaw’s “guiding motto” displayed on a wall in his home that reminds him “Don’t worry about conforming, and be yourself.”

The quote reads: “The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; An unreasonable person keeps trying to make the world favorable to him. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

After this the Swedish entrepreneur became a billionaire Spotify goes public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, giving it a valuation of approximately $30 billion.

The stock has had its ups and downs, but it’s up 58% over the past five years, and up 91% over the past 12 months, valuing Spotify at $46 billion.

The company has 239 million subscribers who pay about $11 a month, with millions more using the ad-funded free version. About 70% of its revenues go to music rights holders such as record companies and artists.

Spotify did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside normal business hours.

Are you a current or former employee of Spotify? Got any tips? Contact Jyoti Maan [email protected] or via direct message on @jyoti_mann1 On a non-working device.

Source: www.businessinsider.com