Spotify CEO blames “expensive” capital for layoffs – Marketplace

Spotify announced today that it is cutting another 1,500 jobs, which is about 20% of its workforce. This is the third round of layoffs in the company this year.

In a letter to employees, CEO Daniel Ek wrote, “Economic growth has slowed dramatically and capital has become more expensive. Spotify is no exception to these realities.

Let’s look at what that phrase, “capital has become more expensive” actually means, and what it means for companies.

When interest rates are low and money is cheap, companies – like people – borrow a lot. Because, why not?

“The cost of capital is what influences corporate behavior,” said Mark Williams at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

He says that we saw this at the beginning of the pandemic when the Fed dropped interest rates to almost zero.

“You’ve seen big corporations borrowing, including Spotify,” he said. “Spotify tripled its debt in just a few months in 2021.”

Spotify also started hiring, almost doubling the number of employees within a few years.

Véronique de Rugy at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center says many other companies have done the same thing — especially in technology.

“Many tech companies have prioritized growth over profit,” he said. This has been true for years.

“There are a lot of tech companies that were born in an environment where they didn’t have to think about the cost of borrowing, the cost of capital, because interest rates were so low,” De Rugy said.

Spotify has been around for 15 years. For almost that entire time, interest rates barely rose above 2%. For about 10 of those years, they were very close to zero.

Doug Clinton, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, said a lot of tech companies were acting like this would be true forever.

“That’s all most of these companies knew,” he said. “They just knew that it was a zero-rate environment, and as a result, they just knew that investors were seeking growth at all costs.”

But once the Fed started aggressively raising interest rates, borrowing and lending suddenly became much more expensive.

“Investors have started to say that profitability now matters,” Clinton said. “And every tech company is going through this and coming back to this idea that businesses should actually make money, not just generate revenue.”

And for many, the quickest way to make money is to cut costs: cutting back on investments and new projects, and laying people off.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust the marketplace to give you insight into world events and how it affects you in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org