Spot gold hits record high on dovish Fed comments

(Bloomberg) — Gold surpassed its previous all-time high amid the pandemic on rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut early next year, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to temper optimism.

Most read from Bloomberg

The precious metal rose more than 3% in early trading on Monday, surpassing the previous all-time high set on August 7, 2020, before that gain pared.

Bullion’s rally that has been going on since early October extended further on Friday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that monetary policy was “well into accommodative territory” led to a slide in the dollar and Treasury yields, which had a non-interest bearing effect on gold. is positive for.

Powell then tried to push back against rate-cut optimism, warning that “it is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease.” ” Despite this, swaps markets now see about a 55% chance of a cut in March and a full cut in May.

There has been “a huge turnaround” on gold, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. However, US labor data later this week could create an element of downside risk for bullion, with bets on lower real rates next year. “Looking very aggressive,” he said.

Gold rose 0.7% to $2,086.67 an ounce by 10:31 a.m. in Singapore, after rising 1.8% on Friday. Bullion’s 14-day Relative Strength Index is now well above the range, suggesting it is overbought. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady, while silver, platinum and palladium were all lower.

Bullion is up nearly 15% from lows in early October. It benefited from a flood of haven buying following Hamas attacks on Israel and then, in recent weeks, rising expectations of a US rate cut gave the rally additional impetus. This was boosted by a 60 basis point decline in US 10-year Treasury yields and a nearly 3% decline in the dollar gauge since November.

the story continues

Shares of gold miners also rose. Newmont Corp climbed as much as 3.6% in Sydney, while Northern Star Resources Ltd climbed as much as 5.3%. Zijin Mining Group Co jumped 6.4% in Hong Kong.

The precious metal is trading at a hefty premium to its pricing model based on its historical ties to the dollar and Treasuries. This dynamic has persisted for most of the past year, driven by record buying by central banks, which has helped fuel continued outflows of bullion by gold-backed exchange traded funds.

ETF holdings have declined sharply since the end of May, but have shown signs of stabilization since mid-October. However, they fell after five weekly gains last week.

A rise in real rates could weigh on gold investments in the first quarter of 2024 due to a decline in inflation versus fixed rates, ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Daniel Hines and Soni Kumari said in a note. He said there has been a strong surge in speculative net-long positions, but no significant growth has been seen in ETF holdings so far.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com