Hong Kong, renowned for its status as a global financial hub, is considering launching an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests directly in cryptocurrencies.

The initiative is part of Hong Kong’s broader efforts to establish itself as a leading digital asset hub in the Asia-Pacific region while addressing the fallout of the JPEX scandal.

The race to launch crypto spot ETFs

Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) CEO Julia Leung revealed that the city is evaluating the possibility of allowing retail investors access to spot ETFs linked to cryptocurrencies, provided regulatory concerns are adequately addressed.

“We welcome proposals that use innovative technology that boost efficiency and customer experience,” Leung said.

Julia Leung also stressed the need for a stronger regulatory framework, referencing the JPEX incident as a reminder. The SFC has since increased transparency in virtual asset exchange license applications, but Leung did not comment on the ongoing police investigation involving JPEX.

Under Hong Kong’s SFC digital-asset regulations, retail investors can trade major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether on licensed exchanges, which are currently available through BC Technology Group Ltd’s OSL and Hashkey exchanges. Mandatory regulations for stablecoins are expected to be implemented by 2023-2024.

Hong Kong and the US allow futures-based crypto ETFs, but their adoption is limited compared to the overall fund industry. Hong Kong listed ETFs such as Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active, CSOP Bitcoin Futures and CSOP Ether Futures have total assets of about $65 million.

Hong Kong’s Asia-Pacific digital-asset hub ambitions

To strengthen its position as a digital asset hub, Hong Kong implemented a dedicated virtual-asset regulatory framework in June. These rules aim to attract companies while prioritizing investor protection, which is important following the recent HK$1.6 billion ($204 million) fraud at the unlicensed JPEX crypto exchange.

Hong Kong authorities are also actively exploring tokenization, the digital representation of real-world assets through blockchain technology. The dedication to promoting token products for retail investors is evident in recent actions such as the sale of digital green bonds and the issuance of updated regulatory guidance by the SFC.

Significant progress has been made, including the lifting of restrictions on security token offerings and the potential introduction of guidelines for banks by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to provide digital-asset custodial services, indicating a positive trajectory in the industry.

Citigroup Inc. predicts a $5 trillion market for tokenized private sector securities and funds by 2030. This includes corporate debt, real estate and private equity. Jurisdictions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and the European Union are vying to become digital asset hubs, while the United States is taking a strict regulatory approach.

