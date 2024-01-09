In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Reggie Brown, co-global head of ETF trading and sales at GTS, shared insightful predictions about the potential trading dynamics of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Brown expects these ETFs to trade at a significant premium, estimated to be 8% above their net asset value (NAV).

Why Spot Bitcoin ETFs Can Trade at an 8% Premium to NAV

“I think the spreads will be very competitive and tight. The market maker community is flexible and ready to provide a lot of liquidity,” Brown where did it go, However, he highlighted a serious concern, saying, “I think it’s going to be a premium to NAV… US broker dealers cannot trade Bitcoin Cash inside their broker dealers. So you have to trade hedges on futures and trade it at a premium, and then liquidate it, and I think there’s a lot of complexity to that.

According to Brown, this complexity stems from the cash creation model forced by the SEC and regulatory barriers that limit direct Bitcoin trading within US broker dealers, forcing them to rely on futures for hedging. He expressed, “What I think is, potentially, you could see a premium of 8% above fair value. This is a big number, but let’s see what effect it has.”

Additionally, Brown addressed the topic of in-kind creation and redemption, aspects that were points of contention during negotiations with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about their future implementation. Brown commented, “Sure, I think it was really just to get the ball rolling…it’s going to come after we climb some mountains.”

Echoing Brown’s sentiments, Bloomberg ETF expert Eric Balchunas commented on the potential premium, and expressed surprise at the anticipated higher rate. He compared that with Canadian spot ETFs, which are also cash generating but have much lower premiums despite occasional spikes.

[Browne] Thinks bid-ask spreads on spot ETFs will be tight but (thanks to cash-only creation) premiums could be as high as 8%. It’s really too much and I’m a little shocked. For reference the Canada Spot ETFs are cash generation and their premiums are very small.. though sometimes 2% a day.

The crypto community is closely monitoring the SEC as it nears a key deadline to decide on the first batch of several spot Bitcoin ETF applications by tomorrow, January 10th. Major asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Ark Invest, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, WisdomTree and Valkyrie are among the companies with applications pending.

Brown believes the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF could attract substantial interest from investors, predicting massive inflows in the first year. “I expect that if approved, investors will add at least $2 billion to spot Bitcoin ETFs within the first 30 days. For the full year, I expect $10 billion to $20 billion in funds,” he said. This prediction underlines the significant interest and potential market impact of spot bitcoin ETFs.

At press time, BTC traded at $46,768.

