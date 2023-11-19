24K-Production

Cryptocurrency-market investors are growing confident that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon give the green light to an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). This narrative is playing out in Bitcoin itself, as the price of the highest-profile token surged nearly 35% just a month ago.

Still, some people may be wondering what all the fuss is about. Proponents of the Spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF have argued that approval of such a product would open up Bitcoin investing to a wider range of investors and therefore make it a more widely accepted asset class.

Coinbase Global (COIN), the largest crypto exchange in the US, said in a recent report that if the product is approved, the crypto market could open up to players in traditional finance, including registered investment advisors (RIAs), retirement funds and other institutions. Is. The asset class has historically been unable to access.

In the long run, the spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF could add billions of dollars to the overall crypto market cap, which stood at $1.38T on Thursday, Monday’s report said. “Although it will take time, we expect ETFs to lay the foundation for a more regulated environment, greater inclusion, and a material increase in demand.”

But wait, there’s more. “This opportunity is potentially much bigger than simply enabling new capital to access the crypto market,” wrote David Duong, head of institutional research at Coinbase. “The ETF will reduce restrictions for large money managers and institutions to buy and hold Bitcoin, improving liquidity and price discovery for all market participants.”

Additionally, regulatory approval of a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF could also open the door to new products such as lending, futures, and options. If it materializes, it could enhance existing crypto offerings for accredited investors. and could expand widespread adoption.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou argued that the approval of a spot BTC ETF would not lead to a flood of new money. These ETFs are already listed in Europe and Canada and have received “very little interest from investors since their inception,” he said in a recent note.

BlackRock (BLK) is one of the largest Wall Street firms awaiting approval for a spot BTC ETF, which would allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) without directly holding the asset. The company applied for the iShares Bitcoin Trust in June, a move that boosted crypto prices as traditional finance continues to move into the crypto space. Other asset managers marketing the product in the US include WisdomTree, Valkyrie, Ark Invest and Invesco (IVZ).

When BlackRock (BLK) introduced the product in mid-June, the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) skyrocketed from around $26K to over $30K in a matter of days. The token is now changing below $36K. The sharp surge underscores investors’ growing optimism about a potential regulatory OK for the Spot BTC ETF.

Some industry giants are expected to get the first approvals early this year. Coinbase (COIN) also believes there is a good chance that at least one spot BTC ETF could be approved before the end of the year.

“Typically, the SEC extends its decision window to the fullest extent permitted by its regulatory framework, which in this case would be the January 10, 2024 deadline for the ARK-21Shares Bitcoin ETF application,” Duong said.

Source: seekingalpha.com