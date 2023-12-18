Spot Bitcoin ETF predicted to challenge crypto exchanges

The cryptocurrency community is gearing up for a significant change with the imminent launch of a Spot Bitcoin ETF (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. This anticipated development, coupled with Bitcoin’s expected block reward halving in April 2024, is expected to have a significant impact on the market.

Industry experts, including Blockstream CEO Adam Back, have predicted a potential rise in the value of Bitcoin, predicting it could reach $100,000. Similarly, Jan3 CEO Samson Moe has estimated that the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF could push the value of Bitcoin to $1 million shortly after its launch.

Approval of Bitcoin ETF could boost crypto markets

However, this optimistic outlook for Bitcoin does not extend to centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. ETF Store President Nate Geraci and Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas have expressed concerns about the impact of these exchanges.

According to Geraci’s statements on X (formerly Twitter), approving spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US would lead to a “bloodbath” for these platforms. They argue that retail buyers and sellers of spot Bitcoin ETFs will benefit from institutional-level trade execution and lower commissions, as opposed to the higher costs and retail-level execution offered by traditional crypto exchanges.

Balchunas highlights the huge difference in trading costs, pointing out that a spot Bitcoin ETF will likely have a trading fee of around 0.01%, which is significantly lower than the fees charged by exchanges like Coinbase, which are 0.6%. can happen till

This disparity could lead to changes in investor preferences toward ETFs, which could intensify price competition in the industry. Introducing the spot Bitcoin ETF is expected to draw investors’ funds away from exchanges, which have historically relied on high advertising expenditures to attract clients.

Coinbase status and future of exchanges

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has historically derived a large portion of its revenue from transaction fees. In 2022, the company reported $2.4 billion in transaction fees, which accounted for 77% of its total net revenue of $3.1 billion. Recognizing the potential challenge posed by spot Bitcoin ETFs, Coinbase is diversifying its revenue streams, expanding into subscription-based and other income-earning services.

The introduction of the Spot Bitcoin ETF represents an important moment for centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. These platforms will likely face intense pressure to adapt their business models, reduce fees, and expand service offerings to remain competitive. The changing landscape underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of the cryptocurrency market, where innovations can rapidly redefine the rules of engagement.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com