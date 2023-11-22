Spot Bitcoin ETF odds have 'probably gone up to 100%': Matrixport

Matrixport, a leading digital finance platform, today, November 22, released a comprehensive research note focusing on the significant implications of tomorrow’s developments in the crypto industry, particularly for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. ) regarding the possibilities. ,

Following the guilty plea of ​​Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and the substantial financial settlement involved, Matrixport suggests that the path to approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF has largely been cleared. The note highlights regulatory tightenings and compliance upgrades in the crypto sector, signaling a shift towards greater regulatory alignment with traditional financial (TradeFi) systems.

“Some would argue that US agencies cleaned up the industry this year by dismantling US crypto-related banks, as two of them were running an internal ledger that crypto companies could use 24/7 to transfer fiat. Were. “Arguably, there are few (alleged) key actors left, and with Bitcoin down only -3.4% over the past 24 hours, the market is experiencing a major risk-off event,” Matrixport comments.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Chances Now at 100%?

The company says that with stringent enforcement actions and advanced compliance programs becoming the norm among crypto exchanges, the gap between regulated and non-regulated cryptocurrency exchanges could become a key metric in 2024. This change is seen as playing a key role in potential approval. Spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, a long-awaited development by the industry.

“The result will be that more exchanges will enhance their compliance programs and become part of the monitoring-sharing agreement, which will be helpful in getting spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in the US,” the company said. , Expectations for a spot Bitcoin ETF could increase as much as 100% as the industry will be forced to comply with the regulations that tradefi firms will have to follow.

The firm believes that this “whitening” of the industry will not only increase the adoption of Bitcoin by institutional players but also establish it as a safe-haven asset in investment portfolios. “More importantly, the whitewashing of this industry will strengthen the case for institutional players to adopt Bitcoin and become a safe-haven asset in investors’ portfolios,” Matrixport estimates.

The note also touches on the anticipated sale of the FTX exchange and its potential relaunch under a US securities law-compliant management team by the third quarter of 2024. Matrixport estimates that this could lead to significant inflows into any US, estimated at between $24-50 billion. Listed Bitcoin ETFs. He also noted the growing trend of crypto firms making markets on CME-listed crypto derivatives, indicating a shift from retail-focused, unregulated exchanges to exchanges that are fully regulated and cater to institutional clients.

‘Dark clouds have gone away’ due to ETF progress

Analysts and industry experts have echoed Matrixport’s sentiments. Will Clemente, a renowned analyst, where did it go, “With the solution on Binance, it is now just a matter of weeks until Bitcoin ETF approval.” Tony “The Bull” Severino, Head of Research at NewsBTC, commented, “A dark cloud has just been removed from the crypto market.” In contrast, Davis Polk finance attorney Scott Johnson offered a more cautious approach, suggest That “It is far more likely that the ETF decision led to the Binance solution than IMO. “And I’m not even sure that’s a possibility.”

Notably, there has been some movement in the spot ETF approval process over the past few days. Ark Invest begins third round of amendments to S-1 filing, Grayscale did so meeting Talks were held with the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday regarding its “uplisting”.

At press time, BTC traded at $36,483.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com