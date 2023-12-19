Industry analysts Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, and Eric Balchunas, a principal Bloomberg exchange-traded fund (ETF) analyst, recently famous A potential game-changer in the crypto world: the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

According to their analysis, this development could bring benefits and notable challenges, especially for established crypto exchanges like Coinbase.

The insights the duo shared on X paint a picture of the changing market dynamics. Geraci’s post highlighted the potential impact of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which he described as a “bloodbath” for crypto exchanges.

Their argument relies on transaction fees – a key revenue source for platforms like Coinbase.

There’s going to be a bloodbath for crypto exchanges… – Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) 18 December 2023

The Fee Conundrum: Spot Bitcoin ETFs Vs. crypto exchange

According to Geraci’s analysis, the spot Bitcoin ETF will offer retail buyers and sellers “the benefit of institutional-grade trade execution” and commission rates.

This efficiency level is in contrast to the current model employed by most crypto exchanges, where retail users are subject to relatively high trade execution and commission fees. Geraci emphasizes the need for crypto exchanges to evolve their fee structures to remain competitive in this upcoming landscape.

Balchunas spot further reinforces this view by pointing out the huge difference in trading costs between Bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. He cites that trading a spot Bitcoin ETF could cost as little as 0.01%, which is a standard fee in the ETF industry.

This figure is significantly lower than trading fees on exchanges like Coinbase, which can reach up to 0.6% depending on various factors such as the type of crypto, transaction size and trading pair.

Introducing a spot Bitcoin ETF will intensify price competition within the crypto industry. Balchunas argues that the competition will provide monetary benefits to investors, potentially offsetting the exchanges’ marketing expenditures on high-profile events such as the “Super Bowl”.

SEC Decision on Bitcoin ETF: A Turning Point?

Among these predictions, Nate Geraci has also recently said resonant Concerns about potential consequences if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decides against approving a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Geraci warned that the denial could result in the most significant collapse in crypto history, referring to it as one of the “big rug pullers” in the crypto market. Geraci’s concerns stem from high anticipation and speculation surrounding the SEC’s decision on spot ETFs, which is expected in the coming month.

The SEC’s approval or disapproval of a spot bitcoin ETF is more than just a regulatory decision; This represents a significant moment in integrating crypto into mainstream finance.

The anticipation has already had a notable impact on the market, and the final decision could set the way for future interactions between traditional financial structures and the emerging world of digital assets.

If the Spot Bitcoin ETF doesn’t get approved in January, it could be one of the bigger upsets in crypto history… This is not my base case, but the history given here cannot be completely ruled out (which is why I said *close to 100%*). That said, I stand by my original pre-Grayscale prediction of a court victory. – Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) 18 December 2023

Geraci mentioned an almost 100% chance of SEC approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF in his post. Although he clarifies that this is not his base case scenario, he acknowledges the importance of considering the historical context in which the SEC has operated, which adds complexity to predicting the outcome.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTC/USDT on tradingview.com

