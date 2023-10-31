Spot Bitcoin ETF: Here's the magic number to push BTC past $40,000

David Lavant, head of research at FalconX, an institutional crypto trading platform geared towards financial institutions, recently provided an insightful forecast about the future of Bitcoin (BTC) prices in light of the anticipated launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. . share it predictions Through X (formerly known as Twitter), he clarified the financial variables that can play a decisive role.

Lawant commented, “The next important variable to watch in the spot BTC ETF launch saga will be how much AUM these instruments gather once they launch. “I think the market is currently expecting this inflow to be between $500 million and $1.5 billion.”

The magic number to take the price of Bitcoin beyond $40,000

The crypto community is eagerly anticipating positive approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF in late 2023 or early 2024. An important date on the calendar is January 10, 2024, which has been set as the final deadline for ARK/21. Shares the app, leads the current series of apps.

Undoubtedly, the green light from regulatory authorities for spot ETFs will be a game-changer for the entire crypto asset class. Highlighting the importance of this development, Lawant said, “It will open up space for large segments of capital that cannot properly access crypto today, such as financial advisors, and will bring the seal of approval from the world’s foremost capital markets regulator. “

However, the key question is the immediate impact on capital flows. “The first few weeks after launch will be crucial to test how much appetite there is for crypto among these still relatively untapped pools of capital,” Lawant stressed.

Relying on historical data, Lavant pointed to the stability of the question side of BTC’s order book, especially for prices located above the $30,000 mark. This data allows to estimate how the inflow of capital may affect the price trajectory of BTC.

Through various flow scenarios against a spectrum of market depth, Lavant concluded that the market is likely estimating net inflows of between $500 million and $1.5 billion within the initial weeks following launch.

Concluding from his analysis, Lawant speculated:

For BTC to establish a new range between current levels and over $40k, total net inflows would need to be $1.5 billion+. On the other hand, if total net inflows fall below $500 million, we could fall back to the $30k level or even lower.

However, it is paramount to pay attention to the assumptions underlying Lavant’s analysis. He admits, “For one thing, the move from $28.5k to $34.0k was entirely due to the market anticipating price-insensitive net inflows from ETF launches.” This means, among other things, that the current price rise is neither due to a correlation with gold nor due to the global crisis or turmoil in the bond market.

Lavant also highlighted the potential variability in BTC price movement across the order book. Nevertheless, given the stature of issuers such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco and Ark Invest in the SEC queue, the current favorable macroeconomic environment for alternative monetary assets, and potentially improved liquidity conditions, Lont is bullish about a potential BTC price rally following the ETF. Is. First entry. “All else being equal, I am still bullish on how the price of BTC may react to the ETF launch,” he concluded.

At press time, BTC traded at $34,542.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com