Phototheque via Getty Images

Bitcoin’s BTC market dynamics are in constant flux, with the latest trends pointing towards a promising increase in its value. The one-month call-put skew, a predictor used by options traders, has demonstrated the strongest bullish sentiment in two years. This gauge indicates that demand for call options, or bullish bets, is currently outpacing demand for puts, providing protection from the downside. Call-put bias is above 10%, a figure not seen since April 2021, indicating investors are optimistic about Bitcoin’s future value.

The rise in Bitcoin price to nearly $37,000 has been partially attributed to growing optimism surrounding the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by the SEC. This has led to a change in strategy for investors, who are now less willing to sell calls for excess yield and more likely to buy calls for leveraged upside exposure. This sentiment is echoed over the longer term, with two-, three- and six-month fluctuations also indicating continued strength in Bitcoin’s price.

While a total of 12 asset managers have applied for a spot Bitcoin ETF, the process is complex, and the timeline for an actual launch lies beyond immediate SEC approval. Procedural delays are caused by the need for SEC approval of both a 19b-4 filing and an S-1 filing or prospectus, which focus on the fund’s operational details and risk disclosures.

The SEC has scheduled November 8 to 17 to approve the first spot Bitcoin ETF, with market analysts expecting a high probability of approval. However, he also estimates that the actual launch could happen only next year. Despite potential delays, the race for spot Bitcoin ETFs has gained momentum, led by major asset managers like BlackRockBLK.

The broader market reaction to Bitcoin’s price movements and the anticipation surrounding the ETF reflects growing sensitivity to regulatory progress. This is evidenced by the significant price increase Bitcoin experienced following the listing of BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF ticker on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation website. The relationship between ETF growth and Bitcoin price underpins the market’s valuation of such milestones.

However, Bitcoin’s price path is not devoid of volatility. Concerns have been raised about the high open interest level in the market, which has reached a six-month high. This may cause price fluctuations as the market interprets these open contracts and their potential impact on the future of Bitcoin’s value.

The signs are favorable for Bitcoin, with potential SEC approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF strengthening market confidence. Despite some volatility, the prevailing sentiment is that the price of Bitcoin will continue to rise, possibly reaching $40,000 in the near future, as the halving approaches and further ETF-related developments are imminent.

A Bitcoin journalist with a focus on education, and a financial analyst with a background in accounting, he has a keen interest in Bitcoin and the environment. Working as a Bitcoin columnist for a business-focused newspaper in London and writing several research articles on the benefits of Bitcoin mining and its implications for the future of renewable energy. Serving as Director and Head of Mining and Sustainability at Bitcoin Policy UK, these professionals are committed to exploring and educating about Bitcoin’s technological innovation and potential environmental impact at the core of their activities.

Source: www.forbes.com