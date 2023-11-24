SportsBriefing staff and wire reports

West Virginia defeated Ohio

MORRISTOWN – The West Virginia All-Stars defeated Ohio State, 3 sets to 1, in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference All-Star Match on Sunday at Union Local High School.

West Virginia won the first two sets and the fourth set, while Ohio won the third set.

Morgan Sadler of Oak Glen was the coach of the West Virginia team. The Golden Bears’ Ashlyn Six was on her way to the win.

East Liverpool’s Kiya White and Faith Grafton, Beaver Local’s Peyton Roberts and Southern’s Ashley Shrodes played for Ohio.

Plunk named finalist for top award

ALLIANCE – Mount Union senior quarterback Braxton Plunk is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Gagliardi Trophy, given to the nation’s top all-around football player in NCAA Division III.

Now a three-time semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, Plunk is the NCAA Division III active career leader in passing touchdowns (158), passing yards (14,356), and completions (1,142).

Off the field, Plunk has a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average as a marketing major and as a minor entrepreneur. Plunk is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She has volunteered for many organizations and causes, including Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a domestic violence awareness program, Be the Match, helping students and staff sign up for the Be the Match registry, Read with a Reader, Includes encouraging reading to a. Volunteered at the local elementary school, and a local library.

The finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy will be announced on 7 December and the winner will be revealed on 15 December.

Bronny James watches mostly warmups

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bronny James was on the court with his No. 23 Southern California teammates for pregame warmups Thursday for the second consecutive game, though he mostly looked under the basket, had some rebounding and then a three from the corner. Took shots. ,

James went through warmups with his teammates before Sunday night’s home game against the Browns for the first time this season since suffering a heart attack in July.

The Trojans defeated Seton Hall 71-63 on Thursday in the second game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational at UC San Diego.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has yet to make his collegiate debut after it was determined he has a treatable congenital heart defect and the team has not given a timetable.

Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox

Source: www.reviewonline.com