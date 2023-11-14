Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Global Sports Gun Market by Product (Pistols, Revolvers, Rifles), Caliber Type (0.38 Caliber, 0.38 Special, 12 Gauge), Distribution, Application – Forecast 2023-2030” in report has been added researchandmarkets.com gift. This comprehensive study offers an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth path and emerging trends.

Market Overview and Key Findings

Estimated market size and growth :Sports guns market, valued at US$2.57 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$4.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.76%.

:Sports guns market, valued at US$2.57 billion in 2022, is projected to reach US$4.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.76%. segmentation and forecasting :The report includes detailed segmentation based on product, capacity type, distribution and application, providing forecasts for each category.

:The report includes detailed segmentation based on product, capacity type, distribution and application, providing forecasts for each category. regional insight: Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa are the major regions studied, with Americas to hold the largest market share in 2022.

Product and caliber type analysis

major categories :Shotgun and 12 gauge caliber are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

:Shotgun and 12 gauge caliber are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. distribution channels: A shift toward online retail stores is anticipated, indicating a change in consumer shopping behavior.

Applications and regional analysis

Major Applications : Recreational sports are predicted to dominate the market, with competitive shooting and recreational sports.

: Recreational sports are predicted to dominate the market, with competitive shooting and recreational sports. regional dominance: America, especially the United States, leads the market, followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Company Profiles: The study includes profiles of key industry players, such as:

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

Beretta Holding S.p.A.

Carl Walther GmbH

Crosman Corporation

Daisy Outdoor Products

German Sport Guns GmbH

Glock, Inc.

Herstal Group

HOWA MACHINERY, LTD

JG Anschutz GmbH & Co. KG

Miroku Corporation

Precioushole Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Vista Outdoors Inc.

market dynamics

market entry : Insights on key players and their market strategies.

: Insights on key players and their market strategies. market diversification : New product development and analysis of emerging markets.

: New product development and analysis of emerging markets. competitive assessment:Comprehensive assessment of market share and strategies of leading vendors.

future outlook

The report addresses key questions regarding market size, high potential sectors and strategic approaches for market entry. It also highlights the latest technology trends and regulatory framework shaping the market.

