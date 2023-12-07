Sports Direct parent company Frasers Group is heading into the Christmas trading period with “fantastic momentum” as bosses say its “regeneration strategy” is succeeding.

The company, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, saw both profit and revenue rise in the latest half-year.

Group revenue rose 4.4% to £2.77 billion in the six months to October 29, compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, adjusted pre-tax profits rose 12.6% year-on-year to £303.8 million as Sports Direct’s strong profitability helped offset lower profits from the sale of assets.

It comes as the company pursues its “regeneration strategy” under Chief Executive Michael Murray, who is also Mr Ashley’s son-in-law.

On Thursday, Mr Murray said: “We have delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year as we head into the Christmas trading period.

“The upgrade strategy continues strong trading performance across the business with good growth in Sports Direct, supported by our brand partners.”

Michael Murray is chief executive of Frasers Group (Frasers/PA)

Frasers has focused on improving brand partnerships through strategy, as well as trying to grow its premium business with acquisitions and opening more stores under its Flannels brand.

Revenue at the group’s premium arm was 3.1% higher for the half as recently purchased brands helped offset House of Fraser store closures.

Mr Murray also warned of the weakness of the luxury market as consumers feel hit by the high cost of living.

He added: “Our long-term ambitions for our premium lifestyle business remain unchanged, although it is likely that progress will remain slow in the short to medium term in the face of a softening luxury market, however, we continue to invest with confidence in our unique Let’s continue. Proposal.”

Frasers chief financial officer Chris Wootton told the PA news agency that the diversity of the business puts it in a strong position to withstand weakness in some markets.

“We have maintained our profit guidance as we have continued to perform well since the end of the half, despite potential softness in luxury,” he said.

“Diversification means we are strongly positioned for all types of markets and means we can cover the range of customer demands.”

The company’s shares were 0.5% higher in early trading on Thursday.

