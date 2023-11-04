Sports betting, online casino boom massively boosts DraftKings’ revenue as rivals compete for market share

DraftKings, a fantasy sports website

The growth of online sports betting and casino gaming across the US has boosted revenues for sportsbook companies, but the already crowded race for consumers’ dollars is about to get even more competitive.

DraftKings, which on Thursday reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates, has emerged as the biggest player in a sector where multiple companies are competing for market share.

The gaming company said its revenue rose 57% to $790 million in the third quarter ending Sept. 30 as it expands into new jurisdictions, expands its customer base and sees existing customers continue to spend on its platform. keeps. Its success, which sent shares rising more than 16% on Friday, came not only from sports betting but also from online versions of casino games.

It’s been a winning plan that others in the fast-growing industry have followed. But a space that already boasts names like FanDuel, Caesars, MGM and Fanatics is about to get even more crowded on Nov. 14, when Walt Disney Co. plans to launch ESPN BET in 17 states.

Total revenue from online sports betting in the US is projected to reach $7.6 billion by the end of 2023, according to data from research firm Statista, driven by its launch in more states over the past year. Revenues are expected to grow by 17.3% annually and the estimated market volume will reach $14.4 billion by 2027.

The sports betting market began to take shape after a 2018 Supreme Court decision cleared the way for states to set their own laws on the matter. Today, online sports betting is legal in more than half of the US

Meanwhile, despite being legal in only six states, the online gaming market is projected to reach $19.1 billion in revenue in 2023, according to data from Statista. These games are online betting on traditional casino games like blackjack, poker or slot machines. Revenue for online gaming is projected to grow 12.9% annually and reach $31.1 billion by 2027.

‘we are winning’

DraftKings has emerged as a clear leader in the sports betting and online gaming sector. Wall Street has enjoyed what it’s seen from the company, as shares are up nearly 200% this year.

Last month, DraftKings overtook rival sportsbook FanDuel for the first time in market share to become the leader in online sports betting and casino gaming in the US, according to market research firm Eilers & Krajcik Gaming.

According to Eilers & Krajcik, DraftKings accounted for about 31% of online sports betting and casino gaming revenue in the third quarter through August 23, while FanDuel’s market share fell to 30%.

“We are winning,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins said in a conference call with analysts Friday.

He said the company plans to enter new markets with launches in Maine and North Carolina in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Currently, the company has launched mobile sports betting in 22 states and iGaming in five states.

As more states legalize sports betting and online gaming, companies have more potential dollars to win. But this does not mean that many competitors can flourish in this sector for long.

“The market is not big enough to support more than maybe two or at most three platforms,” ​​said TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza.

Vitanza said Wall Street is putting pressure on sportsbook companies to increase their profits. He said that companies are relying heavily on marketing and promotional activities to increase their customer base as they are using it to dominate the market share.

“They’re all hoping that if they can gain enough market share, they’ll get to a point where everyone else will stop and they’ll become less publicized,” Vitanza said.

Robbins told investors Friday that DraftKings is bracing for increased competition and plans to scale back promotions in 2024.

It remains to be seen whether DraftKings can maintain its lead, said Chris Krajcik, executive director of Eilers & Krajik.

He added, “Ultimately, FanDuel has been left behind and the competitive landscape – through the imminent launch of ESPN Bet and the rapid growth of Fanatics – is going to be much tougher.”

