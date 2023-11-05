Sponsor Spotlight: Edmonds College Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship opens doors to makers of all ages and skill levels | mltnews.com

A wide range of projects have come to fruition in the Edmonds College Facility Makerspace, including the creation of this electric guitar. (Photo by Arutyun Sargsyan/Edmunds College)

If you’ve ever dreamed of starting your own business, developing a new product or improving an existing one, Edmonds College offers the tools to help you get started. At the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Edmonds offers workshops and information sessions that can help you start your own business and a facility where you can bring your ideas to life.

The college opened its doors to an 11,000-square-foot makerspace in 2017. The facility provides the general public access to the same state-of-the-art facility that Edmonds students, faculty and staff use to create, learn and innovate. Edmunds equipped the shop to provide access to a variety of construction equipment for those who do not have the space or budget to purchase their own.

Edmunds President Dr. Amit B. “Our vision for the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is to provide the resources needed to start a business and the facilities to help our community members execute their ideas,” Singh said. “There are a lot of intricacies in starting a business. This process can be difficult. We’re here to help break down the barriers and provide a launching pad for those ready to take the first step.

The goal is to make entrepreneurial opportunities available to everyone. The makerspace offers a wide range of tools and equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, waterjet cutters, welding rigs, CNC machines, woodshop tools, power tools, and hand tools. Knowledgeable staff and volunteers teach skills and provide the support makerspace users need to move forward with their concepts. Newcomers learn basic skills and safe operating practices on the equipment in two-hour classes offered for $50 per session. These affordable sessions make this facility an ideal place for innovators to bring their ideas to life, no matter their skill level or background.

Makerspace Program Director David Voetman likes to say that the facility is in perpetual startup mode as the program strives to continually improve technology and operations. He believes that the biggest hurdle for people with new ideas is just getting started.

“Physics tells us that an object in motion remains in motion,” Voetman said. “So, if we can help you get from 0 to 1, your chances of getting to 100 will increase exponentially.”

The types of projects brought to life at the facility vary as widely as the personalities who create them. On any given day, users at the facility develop products including autonomous boats, aerial drones, car parts, home goods, musical instruments, jewelry, architectural models, signage and more. Some people, like Geoff Miller, are problem solvers who use the convenience of creating gadgets to make the lives of people with medical conditions more manageable.

Miller, who has Parkinson’s disease, needed a better way to manage and deliver the 45 to 50 prescription pills, vitamins and supplements he takes daily.

“I needed a way to sort out pills for myself,” he said, “and I thought, ‘Well, if that’s true, there are probably other people who have the same problem.’”

A filmmaker and creator by trade, Miller spent six months conceptualizing and designing his “Pilda” pill organizer at home before bringing his plans to the makerspace at Edmonds College. There, they tested their designs and found a welcoming and supportive environment.

“I looked online and found Edmonds College,” Miller recalled. “People were friendly and helpful. I met the staff, they were very nice. He showed me how to use the machine, was always there for advice and really wanted me to succeed. “Since then, they have been huge supporters.”

Miller has since started his own company, Pilda LLC, and hopes that one day he will be able to distribute Pilda to other people like him.

For those like Miller who are starting a business and want to become a full-fledged business owner, the program offers on-site mentoring with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). Workshops and networking events are also available to help entrepreneurs start, launch and grow their businesses. From financial flow to sales and marketing, the program provides a comprehensive overview of the issues new business owners should focus on.

Participants gain a deeper understanding of the key steps needed to get their business off the ground and learn about the many local resources available based on a success toolkit designed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. So, whether you’re an entrepreneur developing a new product, service or business, or someone who loves learning new skills, Edmunds is the perfect place for you. This is a place where innovation takes flight.

Voetman believes that would-be entrepreneurs get stuck trying to do things better the first time. Makerspaces are the ideal place for users to go through trial and error.

“As an innovation center, we’re always trying new things,” Voetman said. “We affirm that we achieve success after many failures, and that is okay. Our job is to minimize risk by making experimentation as cheap and easy as possible because that’s the best way to learn.

“It’s really hard to drive if you’re only looking in the rearview mirror,” he added. “We must stop relying so much on previous research and expert opinion. This is all great, but the best way to gain knowledge about it today is to run a test and try something new, which is what makerspaces are all about.

If you’re ready to dream big, start small, and learn fast, the Edmonds College Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a great place to start. Makerspace facility hours for the general public are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-9 p.m. This place is also open on the second Saturday of every month from 10 am to 4 pm

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/makerspace.

Source: mltnews.com