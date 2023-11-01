Ivan Armstrong, an entrepreneur who opened Spokane’s first Taco Time in the 1960s and went on to open other notable restaurants in the Inland Northwest and across the country, died Saturday. He was 88 years old.

In total, Armstrong owned more than 60 restaurants and employed more than 500 employees under his umbrella company Omni Foods, according to his daughter and business partner, Candace Mumm.

At the age of 9, Mum worked in the fields, washing dishes and tending tables at several of her father’s restaurants.

“He would take me out of school to do things but I enjoyed it and the school didn’t mind,” said Mumm, who served as a Spokane City Councilwoman. “I have learned a lot.”

Decades later, the two founded Daughter & Dad Inc., which opened Rice Time Express in June 1993. The popular healthy fast-food restaurant was located in the city’s Crescent Block.

Armstrong built other popular local eateries, including Casa Blanca, one of Spokane’s first sit-down, Mexican-style restaurants; The Rocking Horse Salon in Downtown Spokane, home of “Honey from the Sky” in which a wait staff stood at the top of a ladder to pour honey on customers’ breakfast biscuits; And Captain’s Kettle Fish and Chips.

Armstrong had a zest for life and personality that Mum had never seen before. Perhaps this is best illustrated by the many racing trophies in the basement of his family home.

In the 1950s, he raced stock cars near the Idaho-Washington border, Mumm said. He specialized in figure-8 racing, which is done on a track that intersects itself, increasing the risk of collision.

He, nor his ’57 Chevy, were ever seriously injured, but this risky hobby shows how he lived, according to his longtime accountant William Simmer.

“He was a serial entrepreneur who was always looking for new projects,” she said. “He followed them at a fast pace, and if you wanted to participate, you had to work hard to keep up.”

“It was a lot of fun.”

The two worked more closely later in Armstrong’s restaurant career, when he began selling his business. Some of Simmer’s fondest memories of Armstrong were during important business meetings with bankers who were considering purchasing properties.

Armstrong often hosted at Casa Blanca and purchased several individual entrées to share among the tables. This practice of community-style eating was foreign to leading professionals.

“I think he wanted to make them a little uncomfortable,” Simmer said. “And even in those important meetings he kept his big personality — no matter what.”

“You can’t create a structure for a guy like Ivan.”

Whenever the two dined together at one of his restaurants, Armstrong would pay the bill. For Simar, this says a lot.

Simard said, “It showed the rest of the employees that it was important to pay for your own meals when you and your friends arrived, etc. because the boss did the same.” “He was ahead of his time.”

Simar is lost in the memories of her time spent with the staff of various restaurants.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much fun his teams were,” he said. “They were always having fun and playing practical jokes on each other – and on me.”

Armstrong was introduced to Mexican food in the 1950s, when he worked picking food with migrant workers in Southeastern Washington. There, he developed a deep appreciation for the culture and cuisine of his colleagues.

In the ’60s, after graduating from pharmacy school at North Dakota State, he helped run his father’s model pharmacy in Spokane’s Logan neighborhood. He came in contact with the service industry through the malt shop operated in the pharmacy.

Later, he won a Chevrolet Corvair in a national drugstore magazine contest. At the age of 30, he sold the vehicle and used the proceeds to open his first Taco Time on Monroe Street in 1965.

He opened Taco Times throughout Spokane, North Idaho and beyond, developing new menu items and perfecting his signature mexi-fry recipe.

After Expo ’74, Armstrong opened the Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on the site of the Expo’s entertainment area. The iconic white stucco building was removed in 2004 to make way for the expansion of the Spokane Convention Center.

Armstrong served as president of the Spokane Convention and Visitors Bureau. Upon retiring, he sold his restaurants to various partners and returned to medical work. She volunteered for years to help seniors with their prescription drug insurance coverage through Washington State Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA).

One of her greatest passions, Mumm said, was employing young people in the food-service industry, especially helping them achieve their dreams of going to college. Other restaurants he owns include Smitty’s, Perkins, Arby’s, N’Rico’s Chicken, Amigos, Taco Mejico and the Omni restaurant in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Armstrong has three children: Candace Mumm and Joel Armstrong of Spokane, and Kristin Armstrong-Orozco of Tucson, Arizona, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services are pending.

