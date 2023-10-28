Spirituality and sustainable innovation unite in architectural splendor at MycoTemple - Yanko Design

In a world marked by rapid urbanization and the ever-expanding trend of concrete and steel, a unique sanctuary has emerged that stands as a testament to the power of spirituality and sustainable innovation. Comi di Meglio’s Mycotemple is a transformative living structure that harnesses the astonishing abilities of mycelium, creating a biodegradable domed space for physical and spiritual transformation.

Designer: Comme di Meglio

At first glance, the Micotemple is a marvel of art and architecture, a five-meter-wide domed structure that appears to emerge from the earth itself. However, what really sets it apart is its building material: mycelium, a complex underground network of fungi that has the remarkable ability to grow structures. Hidden within this mycelium miracle is a hand-carved wooden structure, hidden from view and only revealed when the mycelium slowly biodegrades over time, returning to the soil from which it came. Was.

Stepping into MycoTemple is like stepping into another realm. Its thick, mycelium-based walls shield visitors from the din of the outside world, creating a serene atmosphere of peace. Within the semi-darkness, one becomes covered with an interesting material rich in textures and colors. Some areas feel rough, reminiscent of minerals, while others are soft and velvety, similar to the soft touch of skin. Every square centimeter is a microscopic landscape to be explored, contemplated and caressed. The captivating scent of underwood establishes an intimate connection between visitors and the environment, enhancing the sensory experience.

Sensory immersion within this living organism, crafted into an architectural wonder, triggers a heightened state of awareness and a deep sense of presence. Mycotemple invites us to delve deeply within ourselves, to tap into something primal and ancient that exists within each of us.

Beyond its artistic and architectural allure, MycoTemple serves a higher purpose as a space designed to foster a diverse range of collective experiences and communal events. It is a place for meetings, concerts and quiet moments of reflection. Di Meglio sees the dome as a vessel for emotions and dreams, and he said, “All the emotions and dreams born in the dome will nourish this porous material.”

More than a space for personal introspection, MycoTemple is designed to nurture our essential connection with the living world. It also serves as a place to strengthen our relationships with others. The shape of the dome itself is reminiscent of ancestral dwellings, reminiscent of the caves where early humans sought shelter from external dangers. It’s a form that has been adopted by countless cultures around the world in sacred architecture – places where communities gather to share stories, ignite shared imaginations, and weave narratives that enhance their sense of belonging to a larger whole. Strengthens emotions.

MycoTemple’s gradual biodegradation is an integral part of its aesthetic experience. It invites visitors to return throughout the seasons, providing an opportunity to witness the passage of time and the organic process of decay and renewal. It is a reminder that all things are in a constant state of change, and it invites us to contemplate our transitory existence.

The entire process of mycelium cultivation, from its beginning to the completion of the Mycotemple, unfolded in Di Meglio’s artist studio in Marseille. Using a low-tech approach and reusing industrial waste, especially sawdust, the design team developed architecturally shaped dome volumes. This exploration of biomaterial innovation shows the potential of sustainable materials and practices in architecture.

MycoTemple is a testament to the power of innovation, sustainability and spirituality coming together. It challenges our preconceptions about the durability of structures and encourages us to reconnect with nature. As we stand in awe of this living sanctuary, we are reminded of the transformative potential that exists at the intersection of art, architecture, and the natural world. The Micotemple is not just a physical structure; It is a journey of self-discovery and a celebration of the Earth’s remarkable regenerative abilities.

Source: www.yankodesign.com