Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights over 'essential' inspection, expected to last several days

Spirit Airlines canceled dozens of flights Friday to conduct “essential” inspections of a small portion of its 25 planes.

The budget airline said the cancellation of about 100 flights was being taken “out of an abundance of caution”, and said the impact on its network was expected to last for several days.

“We have canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to conduct required inspections of a small portion of our 25 aircraft,” the airline said in a statement. “Although this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, its impact on our network is expected to last for several days as we complete the inspection and work to return to normal operations.”

Spirit Airlines canceled nearly 100 flights Friday after taking some planes out of service for inspections. (Spirit Airlines/Fox News)

According to regulatory filings in June, the company had 198 aircraft in its fleet.

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware shows airlines canceled 11% of their flights on Friday. About half the cancellations were at Orlando International Airport in Florida, which is the airline’s base.

Spirit Airlines canceled about 11% of its flights on Friday. (Spirit Airlines/Fox News)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of the Florida-based airline’s decision to remove the planes from service for “mandatory maintenance inspections.”

“The FAA will ensure that the matter is resolved before returning the airplanes to service,” the government agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

