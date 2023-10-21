October 23, 2023
Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights for inspection of some of its planes, disruption will last for several days


news

By Associated Press

Published October 21, 2023, 6:44am ET

Spirit Airlines canceled dozens of flights Friday so some planes could be inspected, causing disruption that could last several days. getty images

Spirit Airlines canceled nearly 100 flights on Friday after some planes were taken out of service for inspections and the airline expects the disruption to last for several days.

Spirit did not describe the nature of the inspection and did not respond to a request for more information, but the Federal Aviation Administration said it included inspection of brackets on the planes’ airframes.

As of Friday afternoon, Spirit had canceled 11% of its schedule for the day, the highest percentage of cleared flights among major U.S. carriers, according to tracking service FlightAware.

“We have canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to conduct required inspections of a small portion of our 25 aircraft,” Spirit said in a statement. “The impact on our network is expected to last for several days as we complete inspections and work to return to normal operations.”

The FAA said it was aware of Spirit’s decision to remove the planes from service for “mandatory maintenance inspections.”

According to an FAA document, inspections are required to look for signs of cracking around fasteners connecting pressure panels to beams on the planes’ airframes.

The FAA said it was aware of Spirit’s decision to remove the planes from service for “mandatory maintenance inspections.”AP

According to the document, if undetected, cracks could reduce structural integrity “and have the potential for rapid disintegration of the airplane”.

Fatigue cracks are a long-known risk in aircraft frames.

The inspections Spirit is performing have been required by European and US regulators for several years and were last updated by the FAA in 2018.

The FAA said that for the Spirit planes, it will “ensure that the matter is resolved before returning the airplanes to service.”

According to an FAA document, inspections are required to look for signs of cracking around fasteners connecting pressure panels to beams on the planes’ airframes. Reuters

Spirit had 198 aircraft as of June 30, all of them versions of the Airbus A320 family, according to the company’s regulatory filings.

The airline asked customers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

Nearly half of the Spirit cancellations were at Orlando International Airport in Florida, where Spirit is the second-largest carrier.

The inspections Spirit is performing have been required by European and US regulators for several years and were last updated by the FAA in 2018. Reuters

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, has canceled more than 3,600 flights this year, or 1.5% of its schedule.

That’s lower than similar budget carrier Frontier Airlines’ 2% cancellation rate and the rates from JetBlue Airways and United Airlines.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

October 23, 2023
Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

Ethereum community releases new proposal for tokenized vault

October 23, 2023
Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

Business Live: Restructuring of Vistry Plots; Foxconn faces China probe; Keller eyes record year

October 23, 2023
Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

Bitcoin chart signals major ‘sell signal’, analyst warns

October 23, 2023
Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

Gamechanging cement-based supercapacitor could turn your home into a mega battery

October 23, 2023
PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

PenFed Foundation study reveals top US cities for experienced entrepreneurs in 2023

October 23, 2023
Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

Market Movers Europe, October 23-27: Geopolitical tensions roil oil and gas markets; Europe advances renewable agenda

October 23, 2023