Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights for inspection of some of its planes, disruption will last for several days

Published October 21, 2023, 6:44am ET

Spirit Airlines canceled dozens of flights Friday so some planes could be inspected, causing disruption that could last several days. getty images

Spirit Airlines canceled nearly 100 flights on Friday after some planes were taken out of service for inspections and the airline expects the disruption to last for several days.

Spirit did not describe the nature of the inspection and did not respond to a request for more information, but the Federal Aviation Administration said it included inspection of brackets on the planes’ airframes.

As of Friday afternoon, Spirit had canceled 11% of its schedule for the day, the highest percentage of cleared flights among major U.S. carriers, according to tracking service FlightAware.

“We have canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to conduct required inspections of a small portion of our 25 aircraft,” Spirit said in a statement. “The impact on our network is expected to last for several days as we complete inspections and work to return to normal operations.”

The FAA said it was aware of Spirit’s decision to remove the planes from service for “mandatory maintenance inspections.”

According to an FAA document, inspections are required to look for signs of cracking around fasteners connecting pressure panels to beams on the planes’ airframes.

According to the document, if undetected, cracks could reduce structural integrity “and have the potential for rapid disintegration of the airplane”.

Fatigue cracks are a long-known risk in aircraft frames.

The inspections Spirit is performing have been required by European and US regulators for several years and were last updated by the FAA in 2018.

The FAA said that for the Spirit planes, it will “ensure that the matter is resolved before returning the airplanes to service.”

Spirit had 198 aircraft as of June 30, all of them versions of the Airbus A320 family, according to the company’s regulatory filings.

The airline asked customers to check their flight status before going to the airport.

Nearly half of the Spirit cancellations were at Orlando International Airport in Florida, where Spirit is the second-largest carrier.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, has canceled more than 3,600 flights this year, or 1.5% of its schedule.

That’s lower than similar budget carrier Frontier Airlines’ 2% cancellation rate and the rates from JetBlue Airways and United Airlines.

