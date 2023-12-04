NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — spinal implant market expected to increase in size US$3.57 billion From 2023 to 2028. Furthermore, market momentum will progress CAGR of 5.59% According to Technavio Research, during the forecast period. The market is classified by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), product (spinal fusion implants and non-fusion spinal implants), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)) . ,

North America will contribute 43% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Spine-related disorders, including degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and scoliosis, are becoming more common as the population ages, increasing the demand for spinal implant procedures. The region is home to some of the world’s most advanced and well-funded health care systems. Additionally, the region also has a highly skilled workforce of orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and spine specialists as well as experts in complex spine surgeries and the latest implant technologies. This report presents the latest analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

B.Braun SE, Globus Medical Inc., Icotech AG, Implantet SA, Inion OY, Innovasys Inc., Zion Implants Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medacta International SA, Medtronic PLC, Microport Scientific Corp., Orthofix Medical Inc., Orthopediatrics Corp., Precision Spine Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corp., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, Extant Medical Holdings Inc. , Zevation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

B.Braun SE: The company offers spinal implants such as the S4 Spinal System and Lumbar Fusion Implant.

Spinal Implant Market: Segmentation Analysis

Spinal Implant Market: Drivers and Trends:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of spinal disorders

favorable reimbursement scenario

Increasing focus on developing custom implants

Expertise is of prime importance in developing physically challenging 3D printing of implants. Advances in medical imaging and instrumentation have resulted in the 3D approach being a globally accepted method for repairing spinal cord defects.

Rise of Minimally Invasive Procedures There are emerging trends in the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data included in this Spinal Implant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the spinal implant market between 2023 and 2028.

Accurate estimation of the Spinal Implant market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of Spinal Implant Market in North America, Europe, Asia and ROW

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Spinal Implant market vendors.

