Spinach recalled in 7 states due to possible listeria contamination

Published on Dec 19, 2023, 4:49pm ET

Fresh Express is recalling some bagged spinach due to concerns that it may be contaminated with listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration said the voluntary recall affected 8-ounce bags of Fresh Express spinach and 9-ounce bags of Publix spinach, which were distributed to retailers in seven states.

The recall notice states that the recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture tested “randomly selected” packages of spinach as part of its routine sampling activities and received positive results for the bacteria.

Both the recalled Fresh Express Spinach and Publix Spinach bags have the product code “G332.”

The affected Fresh Express spinach packages have the UPC “0 71279 13204 4” and an expiration date of December 15. The UPC on Publix spinach bags is “0 41415 00886 1” and the expiration date is December 14.

“Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventory,” the recall notice said. “If customers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed.”

The affected Fresh Express spinach bags were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. The affected Publix spinach bags were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating food that contains Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, an infection “more likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 years of age or older, and people with weakened immune systems.” is most likely”.

A photo of Publix spinach that has been recalled. FDA recalls Fresh Express Spinach. fda

According to the FDA, symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea.

The recall notice states that Fresh Express has not been aware of any instances of people becoming ill as a result of the recalled products to date.

The Florida Department of Agriculture randomly tested a batch of spinach, leading to a recall. getty images

According to the recall notice, consumers can get their money back from Fresh Express or the retailer where they purchased the recalled spinach.

Fresh Express and Publix did not respond to requests for comment.

