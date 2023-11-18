‘Spider-Man 4’ will reportedly merge with Sony’s Venomverse, which sounds bad

Spider Man disney

The whole Spider-Man situation between Disney and Marvel has been extremely messy from the beginning, but we got some good MCU movies out of it and fun moments like the Maguire/Garfield return.

But sometimes now—a new report from Insider DanielRPK Says that Spider-Man 4, which has not yet found a place in the announced MCU calendar, will be the film that finally bridges the gap between Sony’s Spider-Man-less Spider-Man universe and the MCU they have created. ,

This is probably some kind of multiverse gimmick, but we’ve already seen the seeds for it planted. Tom Hardy’s Venom appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, apparently arriving in the MCU due to the events of the film. But with Venom 3 coming, I’m not sure if that’s supposed to happen there or what.

The second was even more confusing when Morbius meets Michael Keaton’s Vulture, the MCU villain from the first Spider-Man film, though again, it’s unclear if this is some alternate dimension version of him or what.

This all sounds like it’s going to be very strange. In theory, the Spider-Man villains who will be coming to the MCU would be Venom, Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven. And although Madame Web is slated as a “standalone” movie, whatever that means, it could bring her, the two Spider-Women, and Spider-Girl together, if that’s even merging.

We’ve already dealt with a Spider-Man villain once, albeit a villain from the Raimi films and The Amazing Movies, not actually the Sony universe outside of that Venom scene. But while Tom Hardy’s goofy Venom is well-liked by fans, Morbius was so bad it became a meme, and I don’t think anyone is expecting much from Kraven and Madame Web to be amazing. Are going.

I don’t know, it seems a bit far-fetched for that to actually happen. i know what it is Sony It wants to happen, but does Disney want a group of Sony villains to invade their generally beloved Spider-Man series? This seems like a stretch, especially with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man having a big role in moving the MCU forward.

It would be a bit of a surprise if this actually happened as the report says. Then again, it also feels like Spider-Man is lacking major villains who haven’t already been revealed by the No Way Home warp, or who have been covered up by Sony. Although half the time Spider-Man has been battling other MCU villains in various crossover movies, so we’ll see.

