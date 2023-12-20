SpiceJet gets a lifeline, Mumbai-based business power couple Harihar and Preeti Mahapatra invest Rs 1,100 crore in SpiceJet – Inventiva

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Harihar Mohapatra, along with his wife Preeti, are set to invest Rs 1,100 crore in SpiceJet, thereby acquiring a majority stake of 19% in the airline.

Notably, Aries Opportunities Fund and Elara Capital are also part of this funding initiative, with holdings of 3% and 8% respectively after the conversion of warrants, as stated in the funding proposal.

SpiceJet facing financial challenges last week A much-needed lifeline has been thrown out as various funds and high net worth individuals have committed to invest Rs 2,254 crore., The investment is planned through the issuance of up to 130 million convertible warrants and 320.8 million new equity shares.

Upon shareholder approval for the issuance of equity and warrants, promoter Ajay Singh’s shareholding in the airline is expected to be reduced to a minimum of 38.55% from the current 56.49%. It is noteworthy that Singh’s 37.9% stake is currently mortgaged with various banks.

Who is this power couple?

Harihar Mohapatra and his wife serve as promoters of Mohapatra Universal Limited, a Mumbai-based conglomerate that operates across various sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, consulting, consumer and retail.

Earlier, Preeti Mohapatra had contested the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party against Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

How will the money be used

SpiceJet to utilize Rs 2,241.5 crore allocated from recent investments to meet statutory obligations Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident Fund (PF), others.

Additionally, funds will be used to settle outstanding amounts with creditors, re-integrate grounded aircraft, acquire new aircraft, cover aviation turbine fuel costs, pay employee salaries, and meet general corporate needs. Will be allocated for.

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh emphasized that this investment will enable the airline to introduce new capacity, reduce liabilities incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and instill confidence in lessors and vendors.

Along with the high cost of previous capital investments, SpiceJet aims to address unpaid statutory dues, especially TDS and other taxes on which interest has accrued.

The fundraising initiative is expected to substantially reduce the airline’s interest burden and help in restructuring of short-term liabilities of Rs 6,000 crore, which includes Rs 550 crore as statutory dues and around Rs 4,200 crore owed to aircraft lessors.

SpiceJet, facing financial constraints, got a vital lifeline with an investment of Rs 2,254 crore from diverse group funds and high net worth individuals.

The strategic move includes the issuance of 130 million convertible warrants and 320.8 million new equity shares. Attracting participation of 64 investors, It includes notable contributors such as Mankind Pharma’s Arjun Juneja as well as Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, Prabhudas Lilladher, Nexus Global and Mumbai-based businessman Harihar Mohapatra.

The shares, priced at Rs 50 per share, offer a suitable investment, especially considering that the airline’s shares closed at Rs 58.04 at the end of market hours on Tuesday.

According to Ameesha Vora, Chairperson and MD, Prabhudas Lilladher Group, this infusion of funds comes at a crucial time for the airline industry in India, which is taking advantage of the rapidly growing air travel sector and the potential for SpiceJet to increase its market share. Is.

The proposed fund investment is expected to significantly enhance the airline’s product presence and market reach. The capital raised is earmarked for key operational expansion initiatives, including fleet enhancement, route network expansion and technological advancements, thereby ensuring a solid financial foundation.

Looking to the future, SpiceJet is set to enter discussions with Boeing for resumption of induction involving over 200 new 737 Max aircraft.

The move is in line with the airline’s strategy to meet its capital needs, keeping in mind the high costs associated with previous fund investments and outstanding statutory dues including TDS and other taxes which have accrued interest.

Ajay Singh said that this fund raising initiative will play an important role in settlement of these dues, significantly reduce the interest burden and facilitate the financial restructuring of SpiceJet.

SpiceJet’s financial woes, operational challenges mount

As SpiceJet grapples with a financial crisis, a worrying revelation has emerged that at least two out of every five of its planes remain grounded, pointing to more than just a cash crunch.

Mumbai-based investment advisor Nuvama has expressed apprehensions about the airline’s operations, citing a “Lack of transparency” in critical operational data.

Despite an improved share price target of ₹52, the airline faces mounting challenges, Nuvma’s concerns echo broader uncertainties around SpiceJet’s current plight.

Analysis of operational data

Nuvama has a ‘Hold’ rating on SpiceJet with a comment that the airline, Struggles with transparency in operational reporting, holding 87% of its seats.

The revised share price target of ₹52, though higher than its previous estimate, is still lower than the current market price of ₹56.94 as of December 13. This disparity has raised questions about the actual health of SpiceJet’s operations and financial outlook.

Operating performance amid market dynamics

SpiceJet’s operational performance paints a mixed picture, despite capturing 87% of its seats and demonstrating 8% growth in passenger yield, outperforming its peers, the airline is lagging far behind in terms of market share.

With only 4.4% market share by August 2023, SpiceJet lags behind industry giants like IndiGo, Air India and Vistara. The future growth path for SpiceJet depends on expanding its seat capacity, a challenge exacerbated by the fact that 40% of its fleet is standing.

Fleet expansion and operational challenges

In an effort to rejuvenate its operations, SpiceJet added five new aircraft to its fleet in November 2023. However, Nuwama reported that 40% of the airline’s fleet was still grounded, indicating persistent operational challenges.

With a fleet of 91 aircraft by September 2023, SpiceJet faces uncertainty over whether the figure includes grounded aircraft, contributing to the lack of clarity about its overall operational capacity.

The Last Bit The Rs 1,100 crore investment by the Mohapatra couple along with other investors marks a turning point for SpiceJet.

As the airline navigates the complex terrain of financial restructuring, settling liabilities and restarting growth with an eye on the future, this investment not only addresses SpiceJet’s immediate financial concerns, but also positions it as a new force in the dynamic aviation sector. And also prepares for stability.

However, SpiceJet will have to work on its operational challenges, symbolized by the grounding of a significant portion of its fleet.

The airline’s efforts to achieve sustainability through fleet expansion highlight its uphill battle to gain market share.

As stakeholders closely monitor the unfolding situation, lack of transparency in operational data remains a major concern.

