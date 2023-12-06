SPEY Resources Corporation acquired the securities of First Responder Technologies Inc.

Spy Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPE) (OTC: SPYF) (FRA: 2JS) (“spay” Or “company“) has announced that it has acquired ownership and control of 1,500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of First Responder Technologies Inc. (the “Company”). The Subject Shares represent approximately 14.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares. % represents the Company as of September 28, 2023, immediately following the transaction described above, resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by Spy as a result of the transaction.

Prior to the transaction described above, Spy did not own any common shares of the Company.

The Subject Shares were acquired through a share transfer agreement entered into between the Company, Spee and Rouni Malhi (“Malhi”), pursuant to which Malhi, in consideration of a letter agreement entered into between Spee and Prospectus Capital Inc. Agreed to transfer the subject shares to Spee. , (“Prospectus”) whereby Spee granted the Prospectus the right to acquire a 100% interest in the LEM Assets located in the James Bay area of ​​Quebec.

The company’s holdings of securities are managed by SPY for investment purposes. SPY may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds, or retain its current position. The Subject Shares were issued at a notional price of $0.42 per Subject Share, for a total of $630,000.

About Spy Resources Corp.

Spy Resources is a Canadian lithium-focused mineral exploration company that owns an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. SPY also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Kaslo silver project west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

