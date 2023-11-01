November 1, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT

The unincorporated village of Sperryville, Virginia, near Skyline Drive and the entrance to Shenandoah National Park, attracts visionaries of all kinds.

“I want local people to come and know they are coming to a place where they can be happy. And I want tourists to come and be jealous that they don’t live here,” said Kerry Sutton, one of those visionaries. He is the owner of Before & After, a café in the Sperryville Historic District, a part of the village that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

The café owner was a new title for Sutton, who worked for more than 20 years in the executive and legislative branches of the federal government. He was attracted to hiking in the area for decades and purchased a weekend home in Sperryville in 2012.

As the gateway community to Shenandoah National Park, Sperryville “will hopefully always remain rural and rustic,” Sutton said. And with minimal light pollution, the region remains somewhat dark on the East Coast.

“On any clear night, one can see shooting stars even if there is no meteor shower, and can almost certainly see the Milky Way as well,” said Hunt Harris, director of the Ragged Mountain Resource Center. Harris has led hundreds of hikes – including a moonlit hike in Shenandoah National Park – that he said provides a “magical experience.”

On the Sunday night before he retired, Sutton did not want to return to his home on Capitol Hill, which he now rents. “I realized this is where I wanted to retire.” But he needed a new venture, he said, otherwise “I’ll be bored out of my mind after retirement.” Sutton ran with the idea of ​​opening a café serving espresso and wine, inspired by people he met during his 50th birthday trip to Italy in 2012.

With his niece, Jess, he purchased and restored a building in foreclosure on Main Street that was once the building of another Sperryville visionary. Built in 1857, the estate was owned by James Arthur Angham – a successful black entrepreneur who worked as a barber, jeweler, farmer, and dentist. “For more than 100 years, this prominent building on Main Street was owned by an African American family. I think it’s a big deal [in the once segregated South]”Sutton said.

Before & After opened in 2015 and was largely operated by Sutton’s niece until she retired from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2018 and moved to Sperryville full-time. “Our goal was to create something that didn’t exist here and make it a community space,” he said. Today locals consider Before & After the “living room” of Sperryville.

Located in Rappahannock County, Virginia, 70 miles west of Washington, Sperryville was founded in 1820 along the Thornton River. The history of the Rappahannock Historical Society traces several generations of the Thornton family, beginning with William Thornton Sr., who, coming from England in the 1640s, acquired and mapped thousands of acres of land in and around Rappahannock County, Which now includes Sperryville.

Residents say the village has retained its historic charm, but has added unique locally owned businesses, such as the 20-seat Three Blacksmiths restaurant, which is praised by critics and diners. Make bookings six months in advance.

Sperryfest – an annual festival and rubber duck race down the Thornton River – and the support of the non-profit Sperryville Community Alliance, run by Sutton, raised funds for a trail through the village that connects to some local businesses.

In 2019, property owners along the river, including Sutton, cleared the way for the Sperryville Trail Network. Walkers can follow the path past Sutton’s Café, stop at the River District east of downtown between the two forks of the Thornton River, and watch Penn Druid continue to ferment. Efforts are also underway to expand the Sperryville Historic District to include the River District, where a once prized apple packing complex now houses quirky shops including Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery.

Other trail property owners — including Cheri Woodard of Cheri Woodard Realty, and Sherry Fickell and Kevin Creditor, owners of Hopkins Ordinary Bed & Breakfast + Ale Works — similarly came to Sperryville first to enjoy nature and then to create.

Woodard, a self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur,” has owned an herb and antiques shop, a catalog retailer, an art gallery and now, a real estate company on Main Street. “There are a lot of people who count Sperryville as their home, but only about 300 people actually live in the village,” said Woodard, who enjoys views of Old Rag Mountain and “miles and miles of open green forest.” Live together on a farm.” Safe forever.”

Avid hikers turned bed-and-breakfast owners, Fickell and Creditor purchased their inn, built around 1820, in 2001 — one of only three businesses on Main Street at the time, Fickell said. “Then people came in the same way we came, and said, ‘I like the feel of this place, and I have an idea,’ and we were all very supportive.”

Sperryville attracts people who “want to be close to nature, use local things, make art, food, beautiful medicinal products, jewelry, anything like that,” says Sperryville owner of Wild Roots Apothecary, who lives in Sperryville. Va., about 16 miles away, said manager Lauren Kiser.

Be There: As of Oct. 24, there were three residential listings in Sperryville’s 22740 ZIP code, Woodard said. Residential listings include a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on half an acre, priced at $429,000, and a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home on 51 acres, priced at $3.9 million.

School: Rappahannock County Elementary, Rappahannock County High School.

Transit: Sperryville has convenient access to US 211 (Lee Highway) and US 522 (Sperryville Pike). Dulles International Airport is 60 miles away.

