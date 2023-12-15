Spending too much on prescriptions? Here are six ways to cut your costs

NHS Prescription

Prescriptions for medication are a necessary but expensive expense. That is, if you live in England; Currently prescriptions are free if you are covered by healthcare in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

For those living in England under the NHS, prescriptions cost £9.65 per item. Maybe OK for once, but if you need multiple medications on a regular basis, the expenses will soon start adding up.

Prices also increase every year. On April 1, 2023, the price of a prescription, adjusted for inflation, increased by 3.12 percent. As a result, the cost of an order increased by 30p from £9.35 to £9.65.

The price of prescriptions has increased by more than 25 per cent in a decade, to more than £7.65 in 2012/13.

But, depending on your age, medical concerns or the type of product prescribed for you, there may be a way to reduce the amount you pay each time you visit the pharmacy. After all, the last thing anyone wants is to worry about finances while dealing with a health concern.

Here, Telegraph Money outlines some ways you can legitimately reduce the cost of your prescriptions.

Don’t pay anything if you’re exempt

Before paying for your prescription, it’s worth checking whether you’re entitled to get it free. Firstly, several age groups are exempted from the fee. The NHS gives free prescriptions to people aged 60 and over, people under 16 and 16 to 18-year-olds who are in full-time education.

Other exemptions have nothing to do with your age, but are for certain medical conditions when you have a valid medical exemption certificate (called a MedEx). You can apply for MedX if you suffer from conditions including cancer, certain types of diabetes and hypoparathyroidism. You can find a full list of exempt conditions on the NHS website.

To apply for a MedX certificate, you’ll need to ask your doctor for an FP92A form, which they – or a member of the practice – must sign. The certificate lasts for five years, after which you will have to renew it.

Similarly, those who have a medical exemption certificate due to persistent physical disability that prevents them from going out without the help of another person get the medicines free of cost.

You can also get free prescriptions while you’re pregnant and in the 12 months after giving birth – but you’ll need a valid Maternity Exemption Certificate (MatEx) to have the fees waived.

To get the certificate, simply speak to your midwife, doctor or health visitor who can complete the application for you once you confirm you are pregnant. The certificate will be valid for 12 months after your child’s expected date of birth.

Some holders of a valid War Pension Exemption Certificate also get an exemption, as do all NHS inpatients so you don’t have to pay for any medicines while in hospital.

If you or your partner receive certain benefits, including income support, pension credit or Universal Credit, you are entitled to a free prescription. This also applies if you are under 20 and you are dependent on someone receiving benefits.

There is also an NHS Low Income Scheme for those who are eligible for financial support. Your gross household income, housing costs and council tax are taken into account to calculate whether this applies to you. You may be able to get help for not only the cost of prescriptions, but also the costs of dental work, eye care, wigs, and fabric supports.

You can apply by requesting an application form to be sent to you, or you can fill out the online application form.

Get a Prescription ‘Season Ticket’

A Prescription Payment Certificate (PPC), described by the NHS as a prescription “season ticket”, can save you a significant amount of money if you know you will need a prescription multiple times.

Instead of paying £9.65 for each item every time you go to the pharmacy, a PPC covers all your NHS prescriptions – including dental – no matter the time frame. How many do you need?

There are three options for PPC. A certificate for three months costs £31.25 and will save you money if you need more than three prescribed items during this period. One year of PPC costs £111.60, and will save you money if you need more than 11 items.

Finally, a Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) PPC costs £19.30. This includes HRT medications licensed specifically to treat menopause symptoms, but can be used regardless of why those medications were prescribed. This option will save you money if you need more than two items.

You can apply for a certificate online or call the designated order line on 0300 330 1341. You can also purchase certificates from some pharmacies.

Apply for a refund for a previous prescription

If you need a prescription medicine before your exemption certificate or PPC comes through, you can claim a refund for the prescription fee once it is approved.

However, you must apply for a refund within three months of purchase, and make sure you ask for an NHS refund form when you buy the prescription – you can’t get one after the event.

Ask your pharmacist for cheaper alternatives

Pharmacists have an abundance of knowledge, and may be able to suggest a cheaper over-the-counter alternative to your prescription – but this is only appropriate if you have been prescribed some generic medication, and often by the doctor himself. Will only suggest a cheaper option.

Similarly, just as non-branded paracetamol or ibuprofen are cheaper in supermarkets than branded versions, the same may be true for your prescription medicine.

Who conducted the research? Found that choosing non-branded medicines with the same active ingredient as the big names can save you significant amounts of money.

The consumer advice site compared the cheapest and most expensive versions of 20 popular medicines and found you could save £78.29 by choosing the cheapest version. Just make sure what you choose is the equivalent for your prescription, and don’t be afraid to ask the pharmacist for advice.

Get a Big Prescription

Another way you can lower your bill is to ask your doctor to write you a larger prescription — for example, enough pills to last you two months instead of one. Since prescriptions are charged based on the number of items rather than their size, you’ll effectively cut the cost of your prescriptions in half.

Your doctor may not be able to do this, as some medicines require checks before being prescribed again, but it is worth asking if you are likely to need a longer course of medicines.

Check out the free NHS tool

The NHS has a free online tool that lets you check your eligibility for help with medical expenses. This covers the cost of prescriptions, including dental checkups, new glasses, and travel expenses for treatment, and much more.

Use the tool here to find out if you’re eligible for help.

recommended

I used to work for the NHS – here’s how to never pay care home fees

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com