HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions of dollars more are flowing into Pennsylvania’s race for an open state Supreme Court seat, as labor unions, trial lawyers and billionaires are spending heavily in a campaign to influence a court that is at risk in key elections. Has been important in – related matters.

Total spending has topped $17 million, according to the latest campaign finance reports due Friday, as Democrat Dan McCaffery, Republican Carolyn Carluccio and their allies take the lead in the presidential battleground state.

The election is on 7th November.

More than half of that spending – at least $12 million – came after September 18, as cash from labor unions, lawyers’ groups, trade associations and wealthy donors combined with fliers that appeared on TV, in ads on the Internet and in the mail across Pennsylvania. Came as.

More than $5 million came from groups that are conduits for the two billionaires who are among the GOP’s top national donors.

The contest won’t change the fact that Democrats have a majority on the seven-member court, but it could narrow the Democratic majority to 4-3 by a one-vote margin if Carluccio wins.

Democrats have sought to turn the contest into a de facto referendum on abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade and end nearly half a century of federal abortion protections.

The election is expected to see low turnout, as both candidates denounce special interests injecting cash into the race.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen billionaires and corporate interests spend millions of dollars in negative attack ads because they know what we stand for,” McCaffery said in a video posted online over the weekend. “We stand up for middle-class values, we stand up for working men and women across Pennsylvania. We will not let you buy this seat.

One particular line of attack by McCaffery’s allies is that Carluccio cannot be trusted to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania.

Carluccio has repeatedly tried to downplay any such fears. In some instances, she characterizes herself as both apolitical and bipartisan. In others, she says she will uphold the Pennsylvania state law that legalizes abortion up to 24 weeks.

“My opponent is backed by special interests who are spending millions of dollars on lies about me,” she says in a new TV ad. “It’s true: I will always stand up for the law and your rights as Pennsylvanians. And I will fight for you every day.

Carluccio is endorsed by anti-abortion groups, the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania.

Carluccio is a Montgomery County judge. McCaffery, of Philadelphia, sits on the statewide Appellate Superior Court.

As campaign finance reports come in from the state, McCaffery’s side has a slight lead in spending.

During the five-week period ending October 23, McCaffery’s campaign reported spending $2.3 million. Carluccio is reported to have spent about $3 million, including $2.2 million from a group that is a conduit for campaign cash from Jeffrey Yass, a securities trading billionaire who is working to support school choice efforts in Pennsylvania. Spends lakhs for.

In total, the Yes-funded group, the Commonwealth Leaders Fund, has spent more than $4 million in the race to help Carluccio, according to campaign finance reports.

Another group, largely funded by Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein, reported spending $735,000 on a TV ad attacking McCaffery. A group called Fair Courts America spent millions earlier this year to help the losing GOP candidate in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court race.

Major business-sector groups — including the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and a large hospital and health system trade association — also are spending money to help Carluccio.

McCaffery, meanwhile, has the support of other traditional allies of Democrats, including trial lawyer groups, labor unions and Planned Parenthood.

An umbrella group, Pennsylvanians for Judicial Fairness, reported spending more than $4 million, while the American Civil Liberties Union reported spending more than $1 million.

