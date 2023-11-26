Speed ​​bumps can be avoided in the used car market

The past few years have been tough for used vehicle buyers due to high prices, low inventory and rising interest rates. Compared to what people typically expect to pay when buying a used item, it’s fair to say that the market is discouraging.

But there appears to be at least a dim light at the end of the tunnel, according to Edmunds’ latest used vehicle report.

Edmunds found that the average transaction price for a used vehicle in the third quarter was $28,935. While that’s still well above the $20,085 average from about five years ago, it’s fallen from last year’s record high. Additionally, prices for new vehicles continue to rise, making used vehicles more attractive to buyers on a budget. Broadly speaking, the difference in average price between new and old has returned to what it was in 2019. Nevertheless, it is still wise for potential used vehicle buyers to make sure they are getting the best value for their money. Edmunds experts have compiled six important tips to help you with your next purchase.

compare prices

Figuring out whether you’re getting a good price on a used car isn’t as hard as you think. There are many online sites like Edmunds that compare the price of the vehicle you are shopping for to what is for sale in your area. By simply searching for the make and model you want, you’ll know whether you’re paying above, below, or below the market value of the vehicle.

expand search

You may get a better deal if you expand your search beyond local dealerships. Instead of going to a local dealership, check out online sites first to see what the dealership has in stock before you go there. You can adjust the search parameters to include nearby cities and counties that may have better deals.

Consider Other Types

If there’s a particular brand, age, and mileage that you typically target when buying a used vehicle, you may want to reconsider your usual approach. With higher prices and interest rates, choosing a higher mileage or older model will help you achieve your desired monthly payment. However, if you decide to do so, be sure to get a vehicle history report to make sure its title is clean and has regular maintenance visits. A pre-purchase inspection from a mechanic can also help spot potential problems.

If you prefer a nearly new vehicle, consider a different type of vehicle or brand to save money. Trucks and SUVs are popular and often command higher prices than sedans or subcompact SUVs. If you don’t need a truck or large SUV, you can save a lot of money by buying something smaller.

Get Pre-Approval

Getting the lowest interest rate possible will reduce your monthly payments. Instead of taking the dealership’s word that it’s offering the best rate, get pre-approval from a local bank, credit union or online lender before visiting the dealership. Then compare all the rates to make sure you are getting the lowest rate. If you’re not happy with the rate you get, you may be able to refinance the loan later when rates fall.

Maximize Trade-In

If you currently have a car with equity, there’s good news. Used car prices are still high, but that means you should get more for your car, which will help offset the higher purchase price of your next vehicle. To make sure you’re getting a fair price, get a free vehicle appraisal through online sites like Edmunds before receiving a trade-in offer from your dealership. If you don’t have a trade-in or don’t have equity, consider putting more money down to get the monthly payment you want.

It can be difficult to find certified pre-owned vehicles in today’s market, but if you find a vehicle within your budget, we recommend purchasing it. Not only do these vehicles undergo thorough inspections and additional repairs and offer extended warranties, they can potentially qualify for the same interest rates as new cars. Although certified pre-owned vehicles are more expensive, the lower interest rates and longer warranty can offset the higher price over the course of ownership.

Most used car buyers will have a more difficult time finding the deal they want in 2023 and 2024. But if you make some compromises on the type of vehicle you want, research how much your trade-in is worth, and compare interest rates and local prices, you can feel much better about your purchase.

Source: www.myjournalcourier.com