Speculation is rising about a final rate cut, but the Fed is set to leave interest rates unchanged

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With inflation approaching the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, its policymakers are facing — and in some cases fueling — expectations that they will make a decisive shift in policy and interest rates next year. Will cut rates, possibly as soon as possible. Spring.

Such a move would reduce borrowing costs across the economy, making mortgages, auto loans and business lending less expensive. Stock prices may also rise, although share prices have already risen in anticipation of the cuts, potentially limiting further gains.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has recently rejected the idea that a rate cut is on the way. As the central bank is set to keep its key short-term rate unchanged at its meeting this week, Powell has yet to signal that the Fed has decisively completed its hike. Speaking recently at Spelman College in Atlanta, the Fed chairman warned that “it is too early to conclude with confidence” that the Fed has raised its benchmark rate high enough to completely defeat inflation.

But the Fed’s two-day meeting ending on Wednesday will mark the third time in a row that its officials have left their key rate unchanged, lending credence to a widespread belief that rate hikes are over.

The economy, after all, is moving in the direction the Fed wants: On Tuesday, when the government releases the November inflation report, it is expected to show annual consumer price growth slowed to 3.1%, according to a poll of economists polled by FactSet. That’s down sharply from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, according to the survey.

And job opportunities have shrunk, meaning companies are less eager to hire and feel less pressure to raise wages quickly, which could accelerate inflation. Consumers are still spending, although in a more restrained manner, and the economy is still expanding.

Such trends indicate progress toward what economists call a “soft landing,” in which inflation reaches the Fed’s 2% target without causing a recession. Analysts are growing bullish on what they see as an unusually smooth adjustment to curb inflation.

That better approach represents a change in thinking. Last year, many economists insisted that defeating inflation would require a sharp recession and high unemployment. In fact, Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a recent note, a decline in inflation without a recession or job losses is “historically unprecedented.”

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austin Goolsbee said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the United States is on track for the steepest annual decline in inflation on record this year. If so, Goolsby said, it could result in “a much larger soft landing than conventional wisdom suggests is possible.”

That said, a soft landing is no sure thing. For example, if the Fed miscalculates and keeps interest rates high for too long, it could ultimately derail the economy and lead to a recession.

“At these interest rates, the risk of a recession is greater than that of inflation re-accelerating,” said Julia Coronado, president of MarcoPolicy Perspectives, an economic research firm. “So ultimately, the next step is likely to be cuts because of that.”

The timing of any rate cut will depend on the health of the economy. A recession – or the threat of one – would likely prompt the Fed to cut interest rates further and earlier.

Yet Friday’s jobs report for November showed that businesses were still adding jobs at a healthy pace, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9%. Such data suggests that the most anticipated recession in decades is not imminent. Investors have pushed back their expectations of the first Fed rate cut since March to May.

The Fed could still cut rates this year if the economy grows, as long as inflation continues to fall. A continued slowdown in price growth would push inflation-adjusted interest rates higher, making borrowing costs higher than the Fed intended. In this scenario, lowering rates would avoid rising inflation-adjusted borrowing costs.

Yet economists say any rate cuts in response to low inflation may take longer than Wall Street expects because the Fed will want to make sure inflation is under control before taking such a step.

Jim Bullard, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and now dean of Purdue University’s business school, said that although he thinks the Fed is on track for a soft landing, policymakers should be cautious about a rate cut.

Bullard said, “I don’t think you want to be too quick on this, because if you start a policy rate cut process and then inflation goes up again, I think that’s going to create a lot of problems.” Can.” Such premature cuts have been blamed for the Fed’s failure to reduce inflation in the 1970s.

And if job growth and economic growth remain healthy, Bullard said, there may not be a need to cut rates any time soon.

“Why lower policy rates if the real economy is doing well?” He asked. “You can sit back and enjoy deflation.”

Either way, when the Fed releases its quarterly economic projections on Wednesday, they will include a forecast of where its policymakers believe their key rate will be in late 2024. Coronado expects only two rate cuts – half the number than financial markets now expect.

If the Fed cuts rates twice in 2024, the first cut may not happen until late. Nancy Vanden Houten, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, says her company does not expect the first rate cut before the third quarter of the year.

“The Fed wants to see some more progress before considering a rate cut,” he said. “Financial markets have gotten way ahead of themselves in our view. “We believe the rate hike is done, but it will take several months for the Fed to start cutting rates.”

