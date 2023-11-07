Spectra7 Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record first 9 months 2023 revenue

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ,Spectra7” Or “company“), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for the broadband connectivity markets, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended A copy of September 30, 2023 and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) will be available under the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars.

“We are excited to report third quarter revenue of $3.2 million, maintaining our record revenue pace of $9.6 million during the first nine months of the year, even with the delayed hyperscaler upgrade cycle, we believe that this will provide significant sales opportunities for our active copper cable. Further Solutions1. We also maintained our cost-efficient operating structure with non-IFRS operating expenses2 of approximately $2.5 million for the third quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Rauf Halim said.

“We are pleased to see clear signs of progress toward leading 800G and 1.6TB data rate interconnects being deployed in the most advanced implementations at our hyperscale customers. New high-growth applications such as artificial intelligence are not only becoming increasingly sensitive to bandwidth is demanding, but other cabling options also have high-power requirements, some of which even exceed the power required for switches. Spectra7’s ACC cables provide a unique solution to this challenge, reducing the capital costs of hyperscale and reduce both operating costs and data centers. We believe the ACC connectivity market opportunity is projected to reach $1 billion by 20273,” Mr. Halim said.

“We are actively engaged with a major data center operator to deploy our ACC solutions in their AI clusters, and to support the additional data center needs of other customers in the industry as they upgrade to the next generation switches. Given our continued record sales momentum, we have updated our second half revenue outlook to between $6.0 million and $6.8 million as we continue to deliver ultra-high-speed for datacenters and hyperscalers1 We are continuing to build on our technology leadership position in cabling,” Mr Halim said.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2023 revenues were $3.2 million and $9.6 million during the first nine months of 2023, compared to $2.7 million and $8.3 million in the corresponding 2022 periods.

Due to some inventory produced with additional costs during the wafer shortage, gross margin as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter 4 was 50% compared to 55% in the same quarter last year, and is expected to improve in the fourth quarter. .

Non-IFRS operating expenses were $2.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the same quarter last year and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, as the company continues to maintain a cost-efficient operating approach.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the third quarter was $(0.04), compared to $(0.04) for the same period in 2022.

EBITDA5 loss in the third quarter was $0.7 million, compared to EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in the same period of 2022 and EBITDA loss of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to increased investments in product development to address growing market opportunities.

2H 2023 Outlook1

The company expects revenue for the second half of 2023 to be between $6.0 million to $6.8 million, which has been updated to a range of $5.5 million to $7.0 million. The company is also projected to maintain its efficient operating expense structure and non-IFRS operating expenses2 for 2H 2023 ranged from $4.5 million to $4.9 million (non-IFRS operating expenses for 1H 2023 were $4.6 million).

CFO’s leave of absence

The company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Bonnie Tomei, is taking a personal leave of absence effective December 1, 2023, due to a family medical matter. This leave is expected to last approximately three months but may be adjusted as required. Spectra7 expects to appoint an interim CFO and does not anticipate any disruption to its ongoing business plans or outlook1.

notes:

1 This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions, including current and anticipated customer purchase orders received, supply outlook and anticipated operating expenses. See “Precautionary Notes”.

2 Non-IFRS operating expenses are a non-GAAP measure that includes research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization for capital equipment and right-of-use assets and includes share-based compensation expense, non- – Not included. Recurring termination costs, interest and related financing costs, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign exchange gains/losses and gains/losses from property and equipment disposals. For a reconciliation of the measures reported in the Company’s financial statements, see “Non-GAAP Measures” in the MD&A, available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Posted July 2023 3 Spectra7 internally designed models based on the 650 Group silicon chipset for Ethernet optical transceivers and active cable options.

4 Gross margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenue minus cost of sales divided by revenue. For a reconciliation of the measures reported in the Company’s financial statements, see “Revenue and Gross Margin” in the MD&A, available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

5 EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is a non-GAAP measure. EBITDA does not include share-based compensation, amortization, depreciation, interest and tax expenses. See “Non-GAAP Measures” in the MD&A for a reconciliation of the measures reported in the Company’s financial statements.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company that delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial designs for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. . Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California, with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. Please visit www.spectra7.com for more information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

careful comments

Certain statements included in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, the Company’s expected revenue in the second half of 2023, expected gross margin improvement in the fourth quarter of 2023, expected datacenter upgrade cycle, expected size Are. The state of the ACC connectivity market through 2027, expected orders from datacenter customers in North America, the expected implementation of ACC technology in response to increased power and data demands, and the Company’s ability to maintain its efficient operating expense structure and working capital management and The company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and before, after or including the words “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will” Are. “, “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or negative, forward-looking statements thereof These statements are not historical facts, but represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that predict is difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include: The risk factors discussed include, but are not limited to, the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis. Management provides forward-looking statements because they believe they are relevant to investors when considering their investment objectives. provide useful information and caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. As a result, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and no assurance can be given that actual results or developments will be realized or, even if Become realized to a great extent. , that they will have the expected results or impact on the company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

