The value of a six-story house in San Francisco has dropped by $10 million in three years.

It sold for $20 million in January 2020, then for $10 million in November.

Home values ​​in San Francisco have been declining since last year after peaking in April 2022.

According to its listing on Zillow, the four-bedroom home at 2626 Larkin Street has eight bathrooms, a five-car garage, and a guest apartment.

The listing shows it was sold on November 9 for $10 million. In January 2020, the same home was sold for $20 million to a real estate investor and San Francisco resident Rohin Dhar first threw light on X.

Zillow records show the home was listed for $20 million in October 2022. Over the next year its price tripled to less than $10 million.

A view of the house from street level. Screenshot/Google Maps

According to real-estate news outlet The Real Deal, the home’s owner during this period was Leslie Stretch, then-CEO of customer service company Medallia.

According to the outlet, the 10,000-square-foot home was built in 2013 and is one of the most expensive homes in the Russian Hill neighborhood. It has a rooftop deck and a $1 million chandelier.

It also has a media room, a wine room, an elevator and a helix staircase, according to Zillow.

Zillow did not list the person who purchased the property for $10 million in November. Tax records from this year show the property was assessed at $21 million.

The city’s housing market has been facing a recent downturn.

According to Redfin, average housing prices in San Francisco fell at some of the fastest rates in the US earlier this year, falling from a high of nearly $1.6 million in April 2022 to $1.2 million in January.

The market has rebounded, but prices in the city were still down 5% year-over-year in November, leaving homeowners losing an average of $223 per day, Business Insider’s James Faris reports .

Home prices have declined across the US in the past year, but San Francisco is often the poster child of the decline because property there remains extremely expensive.

This story has been updated.

