Accra, November 19, GNA – Some economists have proposed introducing specific microeconomic policies in the national budget and ensuring its full implementation.

Policies should support small businesses and productive sectors as well as the low-income earning workforce.

Economists said the move would help reflect the broader economic benefits in the well-being of Ghanaians.

He said this in relation to the 2024 budget presented by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 15.

Ghana’s economy has recorded an average growth of 3.2 per cent in the first half of 2023, compared to 2.9 per cent in the same period in 2022, which Mr Ken Ofori-Atta described as indicating “a strong rebound” . ,

This increase is expected to indirectly impact the microeconomy, but Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim-Prempeh, Chief Economist at the Policy Initiative for Economic Development (PIED), has a different view.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, November 17, he said the broader economic gains would not yield the expected benefits to Ghanaians with no specific policies in place for vulnerable groups in the country.

“The assumption is that once the macro economy grows, it will create opportunities that will bring relief to Ghanaians, but without specific micro economic policies, we will not see the impact in the lives of Ghanaians,” he said.

“As a nation, we must have deliberate policies in the budget to support vulnerable groups in society, because the notion of macroeconomy growth indirectly improves living standards and income levels,” he said, addressing the issue. Doesn’t solve it.”

The Economist praised the government for social interventions such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Free Senior High School (Free SHS).

However, he clarified that such interventions do not support converting improvements in macroeconomic growth into tangible gains, in particular, improved living conditions of Ghanaians for the productive forces.

“These policies are designed for those who are economically unproductive, but microeconomic specific policies will focus on the economically productive group,” Dr. Anim-Prempeh said.

He urged the government to create such structures in which some of the energetic youth are given vocational training and provided capital assistance so that they can support themselves and their families.

He also called for a conducive environment to promote sustainable growth in industry – a sector whose fortunes and contribution to overall economic growth had been declining in recent times.

Professor Yaw Nyarkoh, an economist, also pointed out that often, the government was preoccupied with macroeconomic data along with the budget, which did not help the country’s development.

“Sometimes the numbers just blow up… what do they mean by 1.5 percent versus 1.7 percent growth,” the New York University economics professor, speaking at a forum called “Achimota Speaks” in Accra on Nov. 16, asked.

“If you are in the Finance Ministry it is very important, but if you are looking for the development of Ghana, we should go back to our microeconomics,” he said.

