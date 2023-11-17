Special Words – Are e-bikes the future of enduro and everything else?

Tracy Moseley is one of Britain’s most successful mountain bike racers of all time. This includes a DH World Championship win in 2010, eight World Cup DH wins and 12 national DH, DS and 4X championship titles, as well as a three-year dominance of the EWS Enduro series from 2013 to 2015. She has recently been involved in the launch of e-EWS (NOW). E-EDR) Electrified Enduro Racing. He is there not just as a competitor but as an advisor on the advisory board for the development of the electrified side of the sport.

This is no surprise as she has always been an innovator when it comes to technology. Benefited from Fabien Barel’s now much-copied innovations when he was racing DH for Kona and then pioneering 29er wheels in enduro long before other riders.

I met her at a Bosch event at Ard Rock Enduro where she was working as an ambassador. So here’s our conversation about why she’s become so positive about powered riding and where she sees it going.

Tracy has always had an eye on the latest technological developments for success in his races (Image credit: Bosch)

“I retired from racing to start a family, and my first experience riding an e-MTB was an early Trek Powerfly. To be honest, I was a little resistant at first because I didn’t really see the need for it. Then I did the e-MTB challenge at Tweedlove in 2019 and also did a PR ride with the BBC Breakfast sports man. Seeing how much more he could do when he had a motor was a real eye-opener.

“Then I did the first ‘E’ edition of the Tour de Mont Blanc on a demo bike and it was amazing. We had four batteries and we were dealing with proper alpine madness, but the distance we covered and the terrain we traveled That was an eye-opener. It was also the biggest boot camp I’ve ever been to, it was very tough physically. I think that was the moment I got really excited about potential e-MTB events and racing. .

“I love being at the beginning of something new and racing e-EWS and e-EDR is a lot like starting EWS almost a decade ago. With a young family and other work commitments, there’s no way So I can fit in though now training to compete in EWS/EDR. E-EDR is a lot harder to do!

“However, it’s great to work on new skills, after 30 years of racing it’s what really keeps me interested. This is where e-MTB racing can also really evolve. This year there was a stage in Pietra that was almost was experimental, you could only do it on an e-bike and I think those challenges and that isolation are the future. Racing gives you the opportunity to choose your ‘setting’ and I’m lucky enough to justify being there. I don’t have to push for wins. I’m in my 40s and I’m a mother now and that changes your perspective and priorities, but I still love that racing buzz.

“However there are many additional difficulties in e-MTB racing, including the bike itself. The power can vary by up to five percent plus or minus from the prescribed limit, but it is really hard for the police to check it. Especially when the incidents get bigger. Also The question is how much of the course should be designed to keep you under the motor speed limit. At this summer’s e-MTB World Champs there was a flat out In contrast, some of the first courses were very brutal for beginner bikes. This has meant that there have been some reductions but at the same time the bikes have become much tougher and more capable over the years.

“I think to grow the sport we need to prioritize the sections where e-MTB feels really great. Wavy techniques, big distances, roller coaster flow promotion, speed challenges not skill etc.”

Tracey is now an official e-MTB ambassador for Bosch and sits on the advisory board for e-EDR as well as still achieving some top race results (Image credit: Bosch)

“However, racing is a niche discipline, so we must focus on getting people there in the first place. You only have to look around the event and see the positives. Electric bikes create amazing opportunities. Such a hardcore Enduro is’ just a typical majority fit male event. Women are more likely to have concerns but e-MTBs give enough support physically and mentally that they are a great barrier breaker. It’s a place where You get a mix of everything and everyone, just like Ard Rock. E-MTB enables families or groups of people to experience it together. People come here to have a good weekend with their mates, whether Whichever ride they may be on.

“I think the next generation of lighter e-bikes will really help with that too. Make them lighter, with a little support, but more range is where I think it needs to be. Weight and its handling , braking and physical condition have an impact Technical riding can be the most limiting factor in terms of speed. We don’t need much power, and if it handles as well as an analog bike but you can move more easily, So you are winning without any loss.

“Less powerful, quieter e-MTBs that look like normal bikes also create less division. There’s no immediate difference that might bother people but we just need to be polite humans whether they’re on an e-bike or not.” Whether you are or not. The most important thing right now is to realize that it is everyone’s responsibility to present mountain biking in a good way. So be courteous to other countryside users and think about what weather and what route you are riding in. etc. We have enough people who can use it on us in the wider world without fighting among ourselves.

“I’m working really hard with Bosch and Trek on events like this. I really want to make sure that e-bikers become a responsible, respectable part of the MTB and larger outdoor population. But also show that How e-bikes can become a solution to other broader issues. We now have an e-cargo bike and it’s a great car replacement. It lets us do a lot more as a family in the fresh air, whether Be it the school run, shopping or going into the woods for a playdate. For me, adding a motor to a bike is the biggest attraction. What you can do with those precious family hours is fantastic.”

Whyte is the latest brand to announce significant changes to the majority e-MTB range (Image credit: Whyte)

Tracy isn’t alone in seeing e-bikes as a significant growth area for all types of riding. Whyte has recently launched its new 2024 range, which is severely lacking in non-motorised bikes and only two traditional MTBs are left for next year. Rotwild and Haibike moved fully to the e-MTB level some time ago and motorbike-related brands like Husqvarna, GasGas and Fanatic are also surprisingly electric-based. This reflects what we are seeing more and more at each ride spot and event, so it will be interesting to see how many other top athletes follow Tracy into the e-MTB advocacy arena.

Source: www.bikeperfect.com