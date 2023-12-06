Special Scottish Cabinet meeting to discuss £1 billion budget black hole

First Minister Hamza Yusuf to chair the cabinet meeting

A special meeting of the Scottish Cabinet has been called as ministers face a budget crisis of at least £1 billion.

BBC Scotland understands the Scottish Government is struggling to implement its £60bn tax and spending plans.

It is said this is a group issue and not a problem of agreeing a deal with Green ministers – who are in a power-sharing deal with the SNP.

The Scottish Budget is to be unveiled on 19 December.

It had already been confirmed that the proposals would include a council tax freeze.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison also warned that funding pressures will require cuts to the public sector workforce.

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s Autumn Statement, saying the Chancellor’s spending was “delivering nothing” for public services in Scotland.

There was speculation that ministers were considering a new tax band to raise cash for higher earners – but BBC Scotland has been told such reports were “premature”.

‘The circle cannot be made square’

Thursday evening’s meeting will focus solely on the budget and discussions are likely to continue at the next cabinet meeting in Haddington on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting of cabinet ministers was held. It is rare to have more than one such meeting in a week.

The Scottish Conservatives said it was no surprise ministers could not “square the circle” after promising a council tax freeze at the last minute.

The party said the SNP must deal with its own financial irresponsibility.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told BBC Scotland News the government needed time to consider its options in detail following the “worst possible scenario” autumn statement.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison says Cabinet faces “very difficult” decisions

Ms Robison, the Finance Secretary and Deputy First Minister, said it was one of the most difficult budgets to prepare in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

He told BBC Scotland News that the only money provided for public services in the Autumn Statement was £10.8 million for the NHS, which he said would buy only five hours of capacity for the health service.

The minister said the Cabinet would have to make “very difficult” decisions because of the “Tory austerity budget at the expense of public services”.

The Treasury said that as a result of the Autumn Statement the Scottish Government will receive £545m in additional funding through the Barnett formula.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said she was not surprised by the unscheduled cabinet meeting, claiming “SNP sums are all over the place”.

He said the party had yet to explain how it intended to pay for the council tax freeze.

“There are no answers as to where that money is coming from,” the MSP told BBC Scotland News.

Analysis box by Andrew Kerr, political correspondent, BBC Scotland

A special, evening, unscheduled cabinet meeting to focus solely on budget preparation is certainly out of the ordinary.

“It is difficult to square a circle”, we are told.

It is usually the Greens who come under scrutiny, they have been so important to getting the budget through over the years. But it doesn’t look like Patrick Harvey will be the deciding issue. This is seen as a “collective issue”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been villainized by the SNP for his Autumn Statement.

Government officials have been candid – they say the unscheduled meeting raises awareness of the issue in the media.

The Conservatives see it as a stunt and lash out at worse SNP financial mismanagement and the new council tax freeze. However, he himself admits that in the midst of this crisis of survival, many constituents welcome it.

This is an “unscheduled” meeting – firmly recorded in the diary

Source: www.bing.com