Take a look at what’s on offer online this week

St. John’s, Antigua, February 13, 2024–(Business Wire)–Juicy Stakes Casino and special offers are a match made in heaven, and Valentine’s Day week has three unique deals.

The week starts with 10 free spins for Hearts Desire, available exclusively at home for all depositors Juicy Stakes Casino players. Perfect valentine gift. Log in to your account between 12th to 14th February and enjoy this great game.

Ready for more? Then try the $2,000 Valentine’s Fun Tournament. Win a share of this dream prize pot just by spinning your favorite slots. Play any of these games between February 14th and 24th to enter: Love Lab, Love Reaction, Zeus Strike, Arena de Toros, Olymp Rise of the Gods, Romantic Vacations, Casanova Romance, 50’s Pin Up, El Sueno de Antonio y Erandi, Olympian Fury And Olympus Reels.

Earn points for every spin, earning a slice of the pie with an amazing 50 Juicy Stakes players – including a top prize of $700, $400 for second and $100 for third.

And if you weren’t familiar with Juicy Stakes Casino’s games, check out this warm welcome offer for any new players. Let this relationship flourish with a 200% first deposit bonus up to $1,000. Sign up, make a deposit and enter code 1000JUICY to redeem your rewards. It will be love at first sight.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stax Casino, said: “We’ve got lots of lovely treats coming your way this February. We’re keeping things in mind if you’ve been with us for a while.” Refreshed with two special offers. And if you’re new to Juicy Stakes Casino, let us make a great first impression with a great welcome bonus.”

Editor’s Notes:

About this Juicy Bets,

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players around the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft, Nucleus SoftSwiss and LuckTap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213386551/en/

Contact

alex spencer

Juicy Bets

T: +1 877 833 1271

Source