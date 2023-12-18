Special Meet Annu Khot, the Indian American entrepreneur who made his mark in the world of cannabis

Annu Khot, an Indian American woman who runs a cannabis dispensary in Chicago, spoke to hindustantimes.com in detail about her entrepreneurial journey. Despite its widespread use, cannabis remains a controversial topic of discussion. Its legality is often misunderstood, although it is currently legal for recreational use in 24 states in the US.

Meet Annu Khot, an Indian American woman who runs a cannabis dispensary in the US (Instagram/ @annukhot)

Born and raised in India, Khot moved to the United States in 2008. After witnessing the medicinal properties of cannabis firsthand, Khot planned to launch one of the world’s first cannabis dispensaries, opened by an Indian-American woman known as Socielle.

Speaking about the early days of her entrepreneurial journey in a field that is now gaining recognition, Khot revealed the various challenges she faced as an Indian-origin woman. “As an entrepreneur in the cannabis space, I feel like I’ve heard the word ‘no’ more than my name in a few days!” He said.

“Being a part of the cannabis industry is not for the faint of heart – as an industry that is not legalized at the federal level, we don’t have access to traditional banks and we can’t market through social media.”

“Overcoming these challenges has been one of the hardest parts of owning Sociel. I always remind myself that I just need one ‘yes’ and I don’t need to worry about all the ‘no’s,’” she said.

Despite India’s rich cultural heritage, Khot faced opposition from people within his own community regarding the use of cannabis. “Although cannabis has been a part of Indian traditional medicine for decades, there are still major taboos surrounding the plant. Some older family members and friends were skeptical of the idea… and wanted us to adopt a more mainstream idea!’ The loss was remembered.

“However, three months after launch, they have been impressed by the design of our dispensary, our repeat customer base and the number of people of all ages who consume cannabis.”

Khot, who has been in the cannabis industry for a long time, also shared his advice for Indian Americans trying to make it big in the US. “When I first went to America, it was a steep learning curve. In India, I was constantly surrounded by my family and friends – but in America, you have to build your own village,” she said.

“Community is here—you just need to be more intentional about creating it. When it comes to entrepreneurship, you need to go to people with a specific question – they won’t guide you completely as is the norm in India. I have been fortunate enough to connect with mentors who understand my ambitions and support them as they come to life.

Khot concluded, “To get ahead in America you have to be fiercely independent and a true risk-taker, and I was very fortunate to develop those qualities.”

